【威胁通告】微软发布9月补丁修复83个安全问题

微软于周二发布了9月安全更新补丁，修复了83个从简单的欺骗攻击到远程执行代码的安全问题，产品涉及Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge、.NET Framework、Microsoft Windows、Microsoft Office、Microsoft Windows PDF、Windows Hyper-V以及Adobe Flash Player。
相关信息如下（红色部分威胁相对比较高）：
|产品
|CVE 编号
|CVE 标题
|.NET Framework
|CVE-2017-8759
|.NET Framework 远程代码执行漏洞
|Adobe Flash Player
|ADV170013
|2017年9月Flash安全更新
|Device Guard
|CVE-2017-8746
|Device Guard 安全功能绕过漏洞
|HoloLens
|CVE-2017-9417
|博通BCM43xx远程代码执行漏洞
|Internet Explorer
|CVE-2017-8749
|Internet 浏览器内存损坏漏洞
|Internet Explorer
|CVE-2017-8747
|Internet 浏览器内存损坏漏洞
|Internet Explorer
|CVE-2017-8733
|Internet 浏览器欺骗性漏洞
|Microsoft Bluetooth Driver
|CVE-2017-8628
|Microsoft 蓝牙驱动欺骗性漏洞
|Microsoft Browsers
|CVE-2017-8736
|Microsoft 浏览器信息泄露漏洞
|Microsoft Browsers
|CVE-2017-8750
|Microsoft 浏览器内存破坏漏洞
|Microsoft Edge
|CVE-2017-8757
|Microsoft Edge远程代码执行漏洞
|Microsoft Edge
|CVE-2017-8597
|Microsoft Edge 信息泄露漏洞
|Microsoft Edge
|CVE-2017-8723
|Microsoft Edge 安全功能绕过漏洞
|Microsoft Edge
|CVE-2017-11766
|Microsoft Edge 内存破坏漏洞
|Microsoft Edge
|CVE-2017-8643
|Microsoft Edge 信息泄露漏洞
|Microsoft Edge
|CVE-2017-8648
|Microsoft Edge 信息泄露漏洞
|Microsoft Edge
|CVE-2017-8735
|Microsoft Edge 欺骗漏洞
|Microsoft Edge
|CVE-2017-8755
|Scripting Engine内存破坏漏洞
|Microsoft Edge
|CVE-2017-8754
|Microsoft Edge 安全功能绕过漏洞
|Microsoft Edge
|CVE-2017-8751
|Microsoft Edge 内存破坏漏洞
|Microsoft Edge
|CVE-2017-8734
|Microsoft Edge 内存破坏漏洞
|Microsoft Edge
|CVE-2017-8724
|Microsoft Edge 欺骗漏洞
|Microsoft Edge
|CVE-2017-8731
|Microsoft Edge 内存破坏漏洞
|Microsoft Edge
|CVE-2017-8756
|Scripting Engine内存破坏漏洞
|Microsoft Exchange Server
|CVE-2017-11761
|Microsoft Exchange信息泄露漏洞
|Microsoft Exchange Server
|CVE-2017-8758
|Microsoft Exchange 跨站脚本漏洞
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2017-8688
|Windows GDI+ 信息泄露漏洞
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2017-8685
|Windows GDI+ 信息泄露漏洞
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2017-8695
|图形组件信息泄露漏洞
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2017-8683
|Win32k Graphics信息泄露漏洞
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2017-8696
|Microsoft Graphics Component远程代码执行漏洞
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2017-8684
|Windows GDI+ 信息泄露漏洞
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2017-8682
|Win32k Graphics 远程代码执行漏洞
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2017-8720
|Win32k 特权提升漏洞
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2017-8676
|Windows GDI+ 信息泄露漏洞
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2017-8632
|Microsoft Office 内存破坏漏洞
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2017-8725
|Microsoft Office Publisher远程代码执行漏洞
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2017-8630
|Microsoft Office 内存破坏漏洞
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2017-8743
|PowerPoint远程代码执行漏洞
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2017-8742
|PowerPoint远程代码执行漏洞
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2017-8745
|Microsoft SharePoint 跨站脚本漏洞
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2017-8744
|Microsoft Office 内存破坏漏洞
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2017-8567
|Microsoft Office 远程代码执行漏洞
|Microsoft Office
|ADV170015
|Microsoft Office Defense 深度更新
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2017-8629
|Microsoft SharePoint XSS 漏洞
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2017-8631
|Microsoft Office 内存破坏漏洞
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2017-8738
|Scripting Engine 内存破坏漏洞
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2017-8729
|Scripting Engine 内存破坏漏洞
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2017-8739
|Scripting Engine 信息泄露漏洞
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2017-8740
|Scripting Engine 内存破坏漏洞
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2017-8741
|Scripting Engine 内存破坏漏洞
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2017-8649
|Scripting Engine 内存破坏漏洞
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2017-8660
|Scripting Engine 内存破坏漏洞
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2017-8748
|Scripting Engine 内存破坏漏洞
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2017-11764
|Scripting Engine 内存破坏漏洞
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2017-8752
|Scripting Engine 内存破坏漏洞
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2017-8753
|Scripting Engine 内存破坏漏洞
|Microsoft Uniscribe
|CVE-2017-8692
|Uniscribe 远程代码执行漏洞
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2017-8699
|Windows Shell 远程代码执行漏洞
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2017-8710
|Windows 信息泄露漏洞
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2017-8716
|Windows 安全功能绕过漏洞
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2017-8702
|Windows 特权提升漏洞
|Microsoft Windows PDF
|CVE-2017-8737
|Microsoft PDF 远程代码执行漏洞
|Microsoft Windows PDF
|CVE-2017-8728
|Microsoft PDF 远程代码执行漏洞
|Windows DHCP Server
|CVE-2017-8686
|Windows DHCP Server 远程代码执行漏洞
|Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2017-8712
|Hyper-V 信息泄露漏洞
|Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2017-8713
|Hyper-V 信息泄露漏洞
|Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2017-8714
|Remote Desktop Virtual Host 远程代码执行漏洞
|Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2017-8711
|Hyper-V 信息泄露漏洞
|Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2017-8707
|Hyper-V 信息泄露漏洞
|Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2017-8704
|Hyper-V 拒绝服务漏洞
|Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2017-8706
|Hyper-V 信息泄露漏洞
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2017-8719
|Windows 内核信息泄露漏洞
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2017-8708
|Windows 内核信息泄露漏洞
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2017-8679
|Windows 内核信息泄露漏洞
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2017-8709
|Windows 内核信息泄露漏洞
|Windows Kernel-Mode Drivers
|CVE-2017-8687
|Win32k 信息泄露漏洞
|Windows Kernel-Mode Drivers
|CVE-2017-8681
|Win32k 信息泄露漏洞
|Windows Kernel-Mode Drivers
|CVE-2017-8675
|Win32k 权限提升漏洞
|Windows Kernel-Mode Drivers
|CVE-2017-8678
|Win32k 信息泄露漏洞
|Windows Kernel-Mode Drivers
|CVE-2017-8677
|Win32k 信息泄露漏洞
|Windows Kernel-Mode Drivers
|CVE-2017-8680
|Win32k 信息泄露漏洞
|Windows NetBIOS
|CVE-2017-0161
|NetBIOS远程代码执行漏洞
CVE-2017-8597 – Microsoft Edge Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8597
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Edge Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:An information disclosure vulnerability exists when Microsoft Edge does not properly handle objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could obtain information to further compromise the user’s system.In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a website in an attempt to exploit the vulnerability. In addition, compromised websites and websites that accept or host user-provided content could contain specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability. However, in all cases an attacker would have no way to force a user to view the attacker-controlled content. Instead, an attacker would have to convince a user to take action. For example, an attacker could trick a user into clicking a link that takes the user to the attacker’s site.The security update addresses the vulnerability by changing how Microsoft Edge handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8597
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8629
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft SharePoint XSS Vulnerability
Description:An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists when Microsoft SharePoint Server does not properly sanitize a specially crafted web request to an affected SharePoint server. An authenticated attacker could exploit the vulnerability by sending a specially crafted request to an affected SharePoint server.The attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could then perform cross-site scripting attacks on affected systems and run script in the security context of the current user. These attacks could allow the attacker to read content that the attacker is not authorized to read, use the victim’s identity to take actions on the SharePoint site on behalf of the user, such as change permissions and delete content, and inject malicious content in the browser of the user.The security update addresses the vulnerability by helping to ensure that SharePoint Server properly sanitizes web requests.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8629
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft SharePoint Server 2013 Service Pack 1
|4011113 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|3203387
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
CVE-2017-8630 – Microsoft Office Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8630
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Office Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists in Microsoft Office software when it fails to properly handle objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could use a specially crafted file to perform actions in the security context of the current user. For example, the file could then take actions on behalf of the logged-on user with the same permissions as the current user. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires that a user open a specially crafted file with an affected version of Microsoft Office software.In an email attack scenario, an attacker could exploit the vulnerability by sending the specially crafted file to the user and convincing the user to open the file. In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a website (or leverage a compromised website that accepts or hosts user-provided content) that contains a specially crafted file that is designed to exploit the vulnerability. However, an attacker would have no way to force the user to visit the website. Instead, an attacker would have to convince the user to click a link, typically by way of an enticement in an email or Instant Messenger message, and then convince the user to open the specially crafted file.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how Microsoft Office handles files in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8630
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Office 2016 (32-bit edition)
|3203474 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2016 (64-bit edition)
|3203474 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
CVE-2017-8631 – Microsoft Office Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8631
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Office Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists in Microsoft Office software when it fails to properly handle objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could use a specially crafted file to perform actions in the security context of the current user. For example, the file could then take actions on behalf of the logged-on user with the same permissions as the current user. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires that a user open a specially crafted file with an affected version of Microsoft Office software.In an email attack scenario, an attacker could exploit the vulnerability by sending the specially crafted file to the user and convincing the user to open the file. In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a website (or leverage a compromised website that accepts or hosts user-provided content) that contains a specially crafted file that is designed to exploit the vulnerability. However, an attacker would have no way to force the user to visit the website. Instead, an attacker would have to convince the user to click a link, typically by way of an enticement in an email or Instant Messenger message, and then convince the user to open the specially crafted file.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how Microsoft Office handles files in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8631
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Excel Services on Microsoft SharePoint Server 2007 Service Pack 3 (32-bit editions)
|3191831 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3178678
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Excel Services on Microsoft SharePoint Server 2007 Service Pack 3 (64-bit editions)
|3191831 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3178678
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Excel Services on Microsoft SharePoint Server 2010 Service Pack 2
|4011056 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3191902
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Excel 2007 Service Pack 3
|4011062 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Excel 2010 Service Pack 2 (32-bit editions)
|4011061 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3191907
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Excel 2010 Service Pack 2 (64-bit editions)
|4011061 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3191907
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Excel 2013 RT Service Pack 1
|4011108 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3213537
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Excel 2013 Service Pack 1 (32-bit editions)
|4011108 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Unknown
|Microsoft Excel 2013 Service Pack 1 (64-bit editions)
|4011108 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Excel 2016 (32-bit edition)
|4011050 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3203477
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Excel 2016 (64-bit edition)
|4011050 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3203477
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Excel 2016 for Mac
|Release Notes (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|No
|Microsoft Excel for Mac 2011
|3212225 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|No
|Microsoft Excel Viewer 2007 Service Pack 3
|4011065 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Excel Web App 2013 Service Pack 1
|3213562 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office Compatibility Pack Service Pack 3
|4011064 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office Web Apps 2013 Service Pack 1
|3213562 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Office Online Server
|3213658 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
CVE-2017-8632 – Microsoft Office Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8632
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Office Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists in Microsoft Office software when it fails to properly handle objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could use a specially crafted file to perform actions in the security context of the current user. For example, the file could then take actions on behalf of the logged-on user with the same permissions as the current user. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires that a user open a specially crafted file with an affected version of Microsoft Office software.In an email attack scenario, an attacker could exploit the vulnerability by sending the specially crafted file to the user and convincing the user to open the file. In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a website (or leverage a compromised website that accepts or hosts user-provided content) that contains a specially crafted file that is designed to exploit the vulnerability. However, an attacker would have no way to force the user to visit the website. Instead, an attacker would have to convince the user to click a link, typically by way of an enticement in an email or Instant Messenger message, and then convince the user to open the specially crafted file.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how Microsoft Office handles files in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8632
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Excel 2010 Service Pack 2 (32-bit editions)
|4011061 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3191907
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Excel 2010 Service Pack 2 (64-bit editions)
|4011061 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3191907
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Excel 2013 RT Service Pack 1
|4011108 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3213537
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Excel 2013 Service Pack 1 (32-bit editions)
|4011108 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3213537
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Excel 2013 Service Pack 1 (64-bit editions)
|4011108 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3213537
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Excel 2016 (32-bit edition)
|4011050 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3203477
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Excel 2016 (64-bit edition)
|4011050 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3203477
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Excel 2016 for Mac
|Release Notes (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|No
|Microsoft Excel for Mac 2011
|3212225 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|No
|Microsoft Office Compatibility Pack Service Pack 3
|4011064 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
CVE-2017-8675 – Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8675
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Description:An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists in Windows when the Windows kernel-mode driver fails to properly handle objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could run arbitrary code in kernel mode. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would first have to log on to the system. An attacker could then run a specially crafted application that could exploit the vulnerability and take control of an affected system.The update addresses this vulnerability by correcting how the Windows kernel-mode driver handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8675
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034668
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034668
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034660
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034660
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034658
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034658
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034674
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034674
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034664
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034664
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034681
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034681
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034681
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4022887
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4022887
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4022887
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4022887
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4022887
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034664
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034664
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034664
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034665
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034665
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034681
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034681
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034658
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034658
|Base: 7.00
Temporal: 6.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8676 – Windows GDI+ Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8676
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Windows GDI+ Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:An information disclosure vulnerability exists in the way that the Windows Graphics Device Interface (GDI) handles objects in memory, allowing an attacker to retrieve information from a targeted system. By itself, the information disclosure does not allow arbitrary code execution; however, it could allow arbitrary code to be run if the attacker uses it in combination with another vulnerability.To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would have to log on to an affected system and run a specially crafted application.Note that where the severity is indicated as Critical in the Affected Products table, the Preview Pane is an attack vector for this vulnerability.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how GDI handles memory addresses.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8676
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Live Meeting 2007 Add-in
|4025869 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4020736
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Unknown
|Microsoft Live Meeting 2007 Console
|4025868 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4020735
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync 2010 (32-bit)
|4025865 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4020732
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync 2010 (64-bit)
|4025865 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4020732
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync 2010 Attendee (admin level install)
|4025866 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4020733
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync 2010 Attendee (user level install)
|4025867 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4020734
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync 2013 Service Pack 1 (32-bit)
|4011107 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|3191939
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync 2013 Service Pack 1 (64-bit)
|4011107 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|3191939
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync Basic 2013 Service Pack 1 (32-bit)
|4011107 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|3191939
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync Basic 2013 Service Pack 1 (64-bit)
|4011107 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|3191939
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2007 Service Pack 3
|3213641 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2010 Service Pack 2 (32-bit editions)
|3213638 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|3191848
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2010 Service Pack 2 (64-bit editions)
|3213638 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|3191848
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2016 for Mac
|Release Notes (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|No
|Microsoft Office for Mac 2011
|3212225 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|No
|Microsoft Office Word Viewer
|4011134 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Information Disclosure
|3203484
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Skype for Business 2016 (32-bit)
|4011040 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|3203382
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Skype for Business 2016 (64-bit)
|4011040 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|3203382
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Skype for Business 2016 Basic (32-bit)
|4011040 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|3203382
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Skype for Business 2016 Basic (64-bit)
|4011040 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|3203382
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 3.30
Temporal: 3.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8677 – Win32k Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8677
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Win32k Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:A information disclosure vulnerability exists when the Windows GDI+ component improperly discloses kernel memory addresses. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could obtain information to further compromise the user’s system.To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would have to log on to an affected system and run a specially crafted application. The vulnerability would not allow an attacker to execute code or to elevate user rights directly, but it could be used to obtain information that could be used to try to further compromise the affected system.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how the Windows GDI+ component handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8677
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8678 – Win32k Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8678
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Win32k Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:An information disclosure vulnerability exists when the Windows kernel improperly handles objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could obtain information to further compromise the user’s system.To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would have to log on to an affected system and run a specially crafted application. The vulnerability would not allow an attacker to execute code or to elevate user rights directly, but it could be used to obtain information that could be used to try to further compromise the affected system.The update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how the Windows kernel handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8678
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8679 – Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8679
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:An information disclosure vulnerability exists when the Windows kernel improperly handles objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could obtain information to further compromise the user’s system.To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would have to log on to an affected system and run a specially crafted application. The vulnerability would not allow an attacker to execute code or to elevate user rights directly, but it could be used to obtain information that could be used to try to further compromise the affected system.The update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how the Windows kernel handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8679
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4038874 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022013
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4038874 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022013
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 2
|4038874 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022013
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4038874 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022013
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4038874 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022013
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8680 – Win32k Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8680
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Win32k Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:A information disclosure vulnerability exists when the Windows GDI+ component improperly discloses kernel memory addresses. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could obtain information to further compromise the user’s system.To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would have to log on to an affected system and run a specially crafted application. The vulnerability would not allow an attacker to execute code or to elevate user rights directly, but it could be used to obtain information that could be used to try to further compromise the affected system.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how the Windows GDI+ component handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8680
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8681 – Win32k Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8681
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Win32k Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:A information disclosure vulnerability exists when the Windows GDI+ component improperly discloses kernel memory addresses. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could obtain information to further compromise the user’s system.To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would have to log on to an affected system and run a specially crafted application. The vulnerability would not allow an attacker to execute code or to elevate user rights directly, but it could be used to obtain information that could be used to try to further compromise the affected system.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how the Windows GDI+ component handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8681
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8682 – Win32k Graphics Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8682
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Win32k Graphics Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists when the Windows font library improperly handles specially crafted embedded fonts. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could take control of the affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights. Users whose accounts are configured to have fewer user rights on the system could be less impacted than users who operate with administrative user rights.There are multiple ways an attacker could exploit this vulnerability.
The security update addresses the vulnerabilities by correcting how the Windows font library handles embedded fonts.
FAQ:
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8682
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Office 2007 Service Pack 3
|3213641 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2010 Service Pack 2 (32-bit editions)
|3213638 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|3191848
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2010 Service Pack 2 (64-bit editions)
|3213638 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|3191848
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office Word Viewer
|4011134 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|3203484
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4022887
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4022887
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4022887
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4022887
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4022887
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034665
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034665
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 8.40
Temporal: 7.60
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8683 – Win32k Graphics Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8683
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Win32k Graphics Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:An information disclosure vulnerability exists when the Microsoft Windows Graphics Component improperly handles objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could obtain information to further compromise the user’s system.To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would have to log on to an affected system and run a specially crafted application. The vulnerability would not allow an attacker to execute code or to elevate user rights directly, but it could be used to obtain information that could be used to try to further compromise the affected system.The update addresses the vulnerability by correcting the way in which the Windows Graphics Component handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8683
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8684 – Windows GDI+ Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8684
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Windows GDI+ Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:A information disclosure vulnerability exists when the Windows GDI+ component improperly discloses kernel memory addresses. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could obtain information to further compromise the user’s system.To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would have to log on to an affected system and run a specially crafted application. The vulnerability would not allow an attacker to execute code or to elevate user rights directly, but it could be used to obtain information that could be used to try to further compromise the affected system.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how the Windows GDI+ component handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8684
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8685 – Windows GDI+ Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8685
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Windows GDI+ Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:A information disclosure vulnerability exists when the Windows GDI+ component improperly discloses kernel memory addresses. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could obtain information to further compromise the user’s system.To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would have to log on to an affected system and run a specially crafted application. The vulnerability would not allow an attacker to execute code or to elevate user rights directly, but it could be used to obtain information that could be used to try to further compromise the affected system.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how the Windows GDI+ component handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8685
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8686 – Windows DHCP Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8686
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Windows DHCP Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Description:A memory corruption vulnerability exists in the Windows Server DHCP service when an attacker sends specially crafted packets to a DHCP failover server. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could either run arbitrary code on the DHCP failover server or cause the DHCP service to become nonresponsive.To exploit the vulnerability, an attacker could send a specially crafted packet to a DHCP server. However, the DHCP server must be set to failover mode for the attack to succeed.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how DHCP failover servers handle network packets.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
1.1 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Added a mitigation stating that customers who have not configured their DHCP server as a failover are not affected by this vulnerability. This is an informational change only.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8686
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034665
|Base: 9.80
Temporal: 8.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034665
|Base: 9.80
Temporal: 8.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 9.80
Temporal: 8.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 9.80
Temporal: 8.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 9.80
Temporal: 8.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 9.80
Temporal: 8.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8687 – Win32k Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8687
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Win32k Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:An Information disclosure vulnerability exists in Windows kernel that could allow an attacker to retrieve information that could lead to a Kernel Address Space Layout Randomization (KASLR) bypass. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could retrieve the memory address of a kernel object.To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would have to log on to an affected system and run a specially crafted application.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how the Windows kernel handles memory addresses.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8687
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8688 – Windows GDI+ Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8688
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Windows GDI+ Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:An information disclosure vulnerability exists in the way that the Windows Graphics Device Interface+ (GDI+) handles objects in memory, allowing an attacker to retrieve information from a targeted system. By itself, the information disclosure does not allow arbitrary code execution; however, it could allow arbitrary code to be run if the attacker uses it in combination with another vulnerability.To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would have to log on to an affected system and run a specially crafted application.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how GDI+ handles memory addresses.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8688
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 5.50
Temporal: 5.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-9417 – Broadcom BCM43xx Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-9417
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Broadcom BCM43xx Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists when the Broadcom chipset in HoloLens improperly handles objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could take control of an affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would need to send a specially crafted WiFi packet.The update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how the Broadcom chipset in HoloLens handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-9417
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 8.80
Temporal: 8.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:A/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:F/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
ADV170013 – September 2017 Flash Security Update
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|ADV170013
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: September 2017 Flash Security Update
Description:This security update addresses the following vulnerabilities, which are described in Adobe Security Bulletin APSB17-28: CVE-2017-11281, CVE-2017-11282.FAQ:
How could an attacker exploit these vulnerabilities?
In a web-based attack scenario where the user is using Internet Explorer for the desktop, an attacker could host a specially crafted website that is designed to exploit any of these vulnerabilities through Internet Explorer and then convince a user to view the website. An attacker could also embed an ActiveX control marked “safe for initialization” in an application or Microsoft Office document that hosts the IE rendering engine. The attacker could also take advantage of compromised websites and websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements. These websites could contain specially crafted content that could exploit any of these vulnerabilities. In all cases, however, an attacker would have no way to force users to view the attacker-controlled content. Instead, an attacker would have to convince users to take action, typically by clicking a link in an email message or in an Instant Messenger message that takes users to the attacker’s website, or by opening an attachment sent through email.In a web-based attack scenario where the user is using Internet Explorer in the Windows 8-style UI, an attacker would first need to compromise a website already listed in the Compatibility View (CV) list. An attacker could then host a website that contains specially crafted Flash content designed to exploit any of these vulnerabilities through Internet Explorer and then convince a user to view the website. An attacker would have no way to force users to view the attacker-controlled content. Instead, an attacker would have to convince users to take action, typically by clicking a link in an email message or in an Instant Messenger message that takes users to the attacker’s website, or by opening an attachment sent through email. For more information about Internet Explorer and the CV List, please see the MSDN Article, Developer Guidance for websites with content for Adobe Flash Player in Windows 8.Mitigations:Workarounds:
Workaround refers to a setting or configuration change that would help block known attack vectors before you apply the update.
You can disable attempts to instantiate Adobe Flash Player in Internet Explorer and other applications that honor the kill bit feature, such as Office 2007 and Office 2010, by setting the kill bit for the control in the registry.
Warning If you use Registry Editor incorrectly, you may cause serious problems that may require you to reinstall your operating system. Microsoft cannot guarantee that you can solve problems that result from using Registry Editor incorrectly. Use Registry Editor at your own risk.
To set the kill bit for the control in the registry, perform the following steps:
Copy
Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\ActiveX Compatibility\{D27CDB6E-AE6D-11CF-96B8-444553540000}]
“Compatibility Flags”=dword:00000400
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Wow6432Node\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\ActiveX Compatibility\{D27CDB6E-AE6D-11CF-96B8-444553540000}]
“Compatibility Flags”=dword:00000400
Note You must restart Internet Explorer for your changes to take effect.
Impact of workaround. There is no impact as long as the object is not intended to be used in Internet Explorer.
How to undo the workaround. Delete the registry keys that were added in implementing this workaround.
Note The Group Policy MMC snap-in can be used to set policy for a machine, for an organizational unit, or for an entire domain. For more information about Group Policy, visit the following Microsoft Web sites:
What is Group Policy Object Editor?
Core Group Policy tools and settings
To disable Adobe Flash Player in Internet Explorer through Group Policy, perform the following steps:
Note This workaround does not prevent Flash from being invoked from other applications, such as Microsoft Office 2007 or Microsoft Office 2010.
Note This workaround does not prevent Adobe Flash Player from running in Internet Explorer.
Warning If you use Registry Editor incorrectly, you may cause serious problems that may require you to reinstall your operating system. Microsoft cannot guarantee that you can solve problems that result from using Registry Editor incorrectly. Use Registry Editor at your own risk.
For detailed steps that you can use to prevent a control from running in Internet Explorer, see Microsoft Knowledge Base Article 240797. Follow the steps in the article to create a Compatibility Flags value in the registry to prevent a COM object from being instantiated in Internet Explorer.
To disable Adobe Flash Player in Office 2010 only, set the kill bit for the ActiveX control for Adobe Flash Player in the registry using the following steps:
Copy
Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Office\Common\COM\Compatibility\{D27CDB6E-AE6D-11CF-96B8-444553540000}]
“Compatibility Flags”=dword:00000400
You can also apply this workaround across domains by using Group Policy. For more information about Group Policy, see the TechNet article, Group Policy collection.
To disable all ActiveX controls in Microsoft Office 2007 and Microsoft Office 2010, including Adobe Flash Player in Internet Explorer, perform the following steps:
Impact of workaround. Office documents that use embedded ActiveX controls may not display as intended.
How to undo the workaround.
To re-enable ActiveX controls in Microsoft Office 2007 and Microsoft Office 2010, perform the following steps:
You can help protect against exploitation of these vulnerabilities by changing your settings for the Internet security zone to block ActiveX controls and Active Scripting. You can do this by setting your browser security to High.
To raise the browsing security level in Internet Explorer, perform the following steps:
Note If no slider is visible, click Default Level, and then move the slider to High.
Note Setting the level to High may cause some websites to work incorrectly. If you have difficulty using a website after you change this setting, and you are sure the site is safe to use, you can add that site to your list of trusted sites. This will allow the site to work correctly even with the security setting set to High.
Impact of workaround. There are side effects to blocking ActiveX Controls and Active Scripting. Many websites on the Internet or an intranet use ActiveX or Active Scripting to provide additional functionality. For example, an online e-commerce site or banking site may use ActiveX Controls to provide menus, ordering forms, or even account statements. Blocking ActiveX Controls or Active Scripting is a global setting that affects all Internet and intranet sites. If you do not want to block ActiveX Controls or Active Scripting for such sites, use the steps outlined in “Add sites that you trust to the Internet Explorer Trusted sites zone”.
You can help protect against exploitation of these vulnerabilities by changing your settings to prompt before running Active Scripting or to disable Active Scripting in the Internet and Local intranet security zone. To do this, perform the following steps:
Note Disabling Active Scripting in the Internet and Local intranet security zones may cause some websites to work incorrectly. If you have difficulty using a website after you change this setting, and you are sure the site is safe to use, you can add that site to your list of trusted sites. This will allow the site to work correctly.
Impact of workaround. There are side effects to prompting before running Active Scripting. Many websites that are on the Internet or on an intranet use Active Scripting to provide additional functionality. For example, an online e-commerce site or banking site may use Active Scripting to provide menus, ordering forms, or even account statements. Prompting before running Active Scripting is a global setting that affects all Internet and intranet sites. You will be prompted frequently when you enable this workaround. For each prompt, if you feel you trust the site that you are visiting, click Yes to run Active Scripting. If you do not want to be prompted for all these sites, use the steps outlined in “Add sites that you trust to the Internet Explorer Trusted sites zone”.
After you set Internet Explorer to require a prompt before it runs ActiveX controls and Active Scripting in the Internet zone and in the Local intranet zone, you can add sites that you trust to the Internet Explorer Trusted sites zone. This will allow you to continue to use trusted websites exactly as you do today, while helping to protect you from this attack on untrusted sites. We recommend that you add only sites that you trust to the Trusted sites zone.
To do this, perform the following steps:
Note Add any sites that you trust not to take malicious action on your system. Two sites in particular that you may want to add are *.windowsupdate.microsoft.com and *.update.microsoft.com. These are the sites that will host the update, and they require an ActiveX control to install the update.
Revision:
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|ADV170013
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Adobe Flash Player on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038806 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034662
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Adobe Flash Player on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038806 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034662
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Adobe Flash Player on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038806 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034662
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Adobe Flash Player on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038806 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034662
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Adobe Flash Player on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038806 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034662
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Adobe Flash Player on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038806 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034662
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Adobe Flash Player on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038806 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034662
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Adobe Flash Player on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038806 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034662
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Adobe Flash Player on Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038806 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034662
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Adobe Flash Player on Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038806 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034662
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Adobe Flash Player on Windows RT 8.1
|4038806 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034662
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Adobe Flash Player on Windows Server 2012
|4038806 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034662
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Adobe Flash Player on Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038806 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034662
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Adobe Flash Player on Windows Server 2016
|4038806 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034662
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
CVE-2017-8744 – Microsoft Office Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8744
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Office Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists in Microsoft Office software when it fails to properly handle objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could use a specially crafted file to perform actions in the security context of the current user. For example, the file could then take actions on behalf of the logged-on user with the same permissions as the current user. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires that a user open a specially crafted file with an affected version of Microsoft Office software.In an email attack scenario, an attacker could exploit the vulnerability by sending the specially crafted file to the user and convincing the user to open the file. In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a website (or leverage a compromised website that accepts or hosts user-provided content) that contains a specially crafted file that is designed to exploit the vulnerability. However, an attacker would have no way to force the user to visit the website. Instead, an attacker would have to convince the user to click a link, typically by way of an enticement in an email or Instant Messenger message, and then convince the user to open the specially crafted file.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how Microsoft Office handles files in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information Published.
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8744
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Office 2007 Service Pack 3
|3213646 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2010 Service Pack 2 (32-bit editions)
|3213626 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3203461
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2010 Service Pack 2 (64-bit editions)
|3213626 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3203461
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2013 RT Service Pack 1
|3213564 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3203392
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2013 Service Pack 1 (32-bit editions)
|3213564 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2013 Service Pack 1 (64-bit editions)
|3213564 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2016 (32-bit edition)
|3213551 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3203383
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2016 (64-bit edition)
|3213551 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3203383
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8745
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft SharePoint Cross Site Scripting Vulnerability
Description:A cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability exists when Microsoft SharePoint Server does not properly sanitize a specially crafted web request to an affected SharePoint server. An authenticated attacker could exploit the vulnerability by sending a specially crafted request to an affected SharePoint server.The attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could then perform cross-site scripting attacks on affected systems and run script in the security context of the current user. The attacks could allow the attacker to read content that the attacker is not authorized to read, use the victim’s identity to take actions on the SharePoint site on behalf of the user, such as change permissions and delete content, and inject malicious content in the browser of the user.The security update addresses the vulnerability by helping to ensure that SharePoint Server properly sanitizes web requests.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information Published.
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8745
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft SharePoint Foundation 2013 Service Pack 1
|4011117 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
CVE-2017-8737 – Microsoft PDF Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8737
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft PDF Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists when Microsoft Windows PDF Library improperly handles objects in memory. The vulnerability could corrupt memory in a way that enables an attacker to execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain the same user rights as the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker could take control of an affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.To exploit the vulnerability on Windows 10 systems with Microsoft Edge set as the default browser, an attacker could host a specially crafted website that contains malicious PDF content and then convince users to view the website. The attacker could also take advantage of compromised websites, or websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements, by adding specially crafted PDF content to such sites. Only Windows 10 systems with Microsoft Edge set as the default browser can be compromised simply by viewing a website. The browsers for all other affected operating systems do not automatically render PDF content, so an attacker would have no way to force users to view attacker-controlled content. Instead, an attacker would have to convince users to open a specially crafted PDF document, typically by way of an enticement in an email or instant message or by way of an email attachment.The update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how affected systems handle objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8737
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 3.10
Temporal: 2.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 2.60
Temporal: 2.40
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 2.60
Temporal: 2.40
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 2.60
Temporal: 2.40
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034665
|Base: 2.60
Temporal: 2.40
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034665
|Base: 2.60
Temporal: 2.40
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 2.60
Temporal: 2.40
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 2.60
Temporal: 2.40
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8748 – Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8748
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists in the way that Microsoft browser JavaScript engines render content when handling objects in memory. The vulnerability could corrupt memory in such a way that an attacker could execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user.In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a specially crafted website that is designed to exploit the vulnerability through Microsoft browsers and then convince a user to view the website. An attacker could also embed an ActiveX control marked “safe for initialization” in an application or Microsoft Office document that hosts the related rendering engine. The attacker could also take advantage of compromised websites, and websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements. These websites could contain specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability.An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain the same user rights as the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could take control of an affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.The security update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how Microsoft browser JavaScript scripting engines handle objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8748
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
4034733
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
4034733
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
4034733
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
4034733
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
4034733
|Base: 3.10
Temporal: 2.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
4034733
|Base: 3.10
Temporal: 2.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 3.10
Temporal: 2.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8758 – Microsoft Exchange Cross-Site Scripting Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8758
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Exchange Cross-Site Scripting Vulnerability
Description:An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists when Microsoft Exchange Outlook Web Access (OWA) fails to properly handle web requests. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could perform script/content injection attacks and attempt to trick the user into disclosing sensitive information.To exploit the vulnerability, an attacker could send a specially crafted email message containing a malicious link to a user. Alternatively, an attacker could use a chat client to social engineer a user into clicking the malicious link.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how Microsoft Exchange validates web requests.Note: In order to exploit this vulnerability, a user must click a maliciously crafted link from an attacker.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8758
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 Cumulative Update 6
|4036108 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
ADV170015 – Microsoft Office Defense in Depth Update
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|ADV170015
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Office Defense in Depth Update
Description:Microsoft has released an update for Microsoft Office that provides enhanced security as a defense-in-depth measure.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Unkwown
|Defense in Depth
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|ADV170015
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Office 2007 Service Pack 3
|4011063 (Security Update)
|None
|Defense in Depth
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2010 Service Pack 2 (32-bit editions)
|4011055 (Security Update)
|None
|Defense in Depth
|3213624
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2010 Service Pack 2 (64-bit editions)
|4011055 (Security Update)
|None
|Defense in Depth
|3213624
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2013 RT Service Pack 1
|4011103 (Security Update)
|None
|Defense in Depth
|3213555
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2013 Service Pack 1 (32-bit editions)
|4011103 (Security Update)
|None
|Defense in Depth
|3213555
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2013 Service Pack 1 (64-bit editions)
|4011103 (Security Update)
|None
|Defense in Depth
|3213555
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2016 (32-bit edition)
|4011126 (Security Update)
4011038 (Security Update)
|None
|Defense in Depth
|3213545
3191943
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2016 (64-bit edition)
|4011126 (Security Update)
4011038 (Security Update)
|None
|Defense in Depth
|3213545
3191943
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Outlook 2007 Service Pack 3
|4011086 (Security Update)
|None
|Defense in Depth
|3213643
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Outlook 2010 Service Pack 2 (32-bit editions)
|4011089 (Security Update)
|None
|Defense in Depth
|2956078
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Outlook 2010 Service Pack 2 (64-bit editions)
|4011089 (Security Update)
|None
|Defense in Depth
|2956078
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Outlook 2013 (32-bit editions)
|4011090 (Security Update)
|None
|Defense in Depth
|4011078
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Outlook 2013 (64-bit editions)
|4011090 (Security Update)
|None
|Defense in Depth
|4011078
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Outlook 2013 RT Service Pack 1
|4011090 (Security Update)
|None
|Defense in Depth
|4011078
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Outlook 2016 (32-bit edition)
|4011091 (Security Update)
|None
|Defense in Depth
|4011052
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Outlook 2016 (64-bit edition)
|4011091 (Security Update)
|None
|Defense in Depth
|4011052
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
CVE-2017-0161 – NetBIOS Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-0161
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: NetBIOS Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Description:A race condition that could lead to a remote code execution vulnerability exists in NetBT Session Services when NetBT fails to maintain certain sequencing requirements. To exploit the vulnerability, an attacker needs to be able to send specially crafted NetBT Session Service packets to an impacted system.An attacker who successfully exploits the vulnerability could execute arbitrary code on the target.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how NetBT sequences certain operations.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-0161
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034665
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034665
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8567 – Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8567
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists in Microsoft Office software when the software fails to properly handle objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could run arbitrary code in the context of the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker could take control of the affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights. Users whose accounts are configured to have fewer user rights on the system could be less impacted than users who operate with administrative user rights.Exploitation of the vulnerability requires that a user open a specially crafted file with an affected version of Microsoft Office software. In an email attack scenario, an attacker could exploit the vulnerability by sending the specially crafted file to the user and convincing the user to open the file. In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a website (or leverage a compromised website that accepts or hosts user-provided content) that contains a specially crafted file designed to exploit the vulnerability. An attacker would have no way to force users to visit the website. Instead, an attacker would have to convince users to click a link, typically by way of an enticement in an email or instant message, and then convince them to open the specially crafted file.Note that the Preview Pane is not an attack vector for this vulnerability. The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how Office handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8567
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Excel for Mac 2011
|3212225 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|No
CVE-2017-8628 – Microsoft Bluetooth Driver Spoofing Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8628
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Bluetooth Driver Spoofing Vulnerability
Description:A spoofing vulnerability exists in Microsoft’s implementation of the Bluetooth stack. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could perform a man-in-the-middle attack and force a user’s computer to unknowingly route traffic through the attacker’s computer. The attacker can then monitor and read the traffic before sending it on to the intended recipient.To exploit the vulnerability, the attacker needs to be within the physical proximity of the targeted user, and the user’s computer needs to have Bluetooth enabled. The attacker can then initiate a Bluetooth connection to the target computer without the user’s knowledge.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how Windows handles Bluetooth requests.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Spoofing
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8628
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034668
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:A/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034668
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:A/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034660
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:A/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034660
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:A/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034658
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:A/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034658
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:A/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034674
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:A/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034674
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:A/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034664
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:A/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034664
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:A/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034681
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:A/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034681
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:A/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034681
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:A/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4034786 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4019276
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:A/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4034786 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4019276
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:A/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 2
|4034786 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|None
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:A/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4034786 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4019276
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:A/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4034786 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4019276
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:A/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034658
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:A/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034658
|Base: 8.10
Temporal: 7.30
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:A/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8643 – Microsoft Edge Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8643
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Edge Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:An information disclosure vulnerability exists when Microsoft Edge improperly handles clipboard events.For an attack to be successful, an attacker must persuade a user to visit a malicious website and leave it open during clipboard activities.The update addresses the vulnerability by changing how Microsoft Edge handles clipboard events in the browser.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8643
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Low
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 2.40
Temporal: 2.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8648 – Microsoft Edge Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8648
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Edge Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:An information disclosure vulnerability exists when Microsoft Edge improperly handles objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could obtain information to further compromise the user’s system.To exploit the vulnerability, in a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a website in an attempt to exploit the vulnerability. In addition, compromised websites and websites that accept or host user-provided content could contain specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability. However, in all cases an attacker would have no way to force a user to view the attacker-controlled content. Instead, an attacker would have to convince a user to take action. For example, an attacker could trick a user into clicking a link that takes the user to the attacker’s site.The update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how Microsoft Edge handle objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8648
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8649 – Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8649
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists in the way that Microsoft browser JavaScript engines render content when handling objects in memory. The vulnerability could corrupt memory in such a way that an attacker could execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user.In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a specially crafted website that is designed to exploit the vulnerability through Microsoft browsers and then convince a user to view the website. An attacker could also embed an ActiveX control marked “safe for initialization” in an application or Microsoft Office document that hosts the related rendering engine. The attacker could also take advantage of compromised websites, and websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements. These websites could contain specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability.An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain the same user rights as the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could take control of an affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.The security update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how Microsoft browser JavaScript scripting engines handle objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8649
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 3.10
Temporal: 2.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8660 – Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8660
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists in the way that Microsoft browser JavaScript engines render content when handling objects in memory. The vulnerability could corrupt memory in such a way that an attacker could execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user.In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a specially crafted website that is designed to exploit the vulnerability through Microsoft browsers and then convince a user to view the website. An attacker could also embed an ActiveX control marked “safe for initialization” in an application or Microsoft Office document that hosts the related rendering engine. The attacker could also take advantage of compromised websites, and websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements. These websites could contain specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability.An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain the same user rights as the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could take control of an affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.The security update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how Microsoft browser JavaScript scripting engines handle objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8660
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 3.10
Temporal: 2.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8692 – Uniscribe Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8692
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Uniscribe Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists due to the way Windows Uniscribe handles objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could take control of the affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights. Users whose accounts are configured to have fewer user rights on the system could be less impacted than users who operate with administrative user rights.There are multiple ways an attacker could exploit this vulnerability:
FAQ:
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8692
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 5.00
Temporal: 4.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 5.00
Temporal: 4.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 5.00
Temporal: 4.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 5.00
Temporal: 4.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 5.00
Temporal: 4.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 5.00
Temporal: 4.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 5.00
Temporal: 4.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 5.00
Temporal: 4.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 5.00
Temporal: 4.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 5.00
Temporal: 4.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 5.00
Temporal: 4.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034665
|Base: 5.00
Temporal: 4.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034665
|Base: 5.00
Temporal: 4.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 5.00
Temporal: 4.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 5.00
Temporal: 4.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 5.00
Temporal: 4.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 5.00
Temporal: 4.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8695 – Graphics Component Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8695
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Graphics Component Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:An information disclosure vulnerability exists when Windows Uniscribe improperly discloses the contents of its memory. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could obtain information to further compromise the user’s system.There are multiple ways an attacker could exploit the vulnerability, such as by convincing a user to open a specially crafted document or by convincing a user to visit an untrusted webpage.The update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how Windows Uniscribe handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8695
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Live Meeting 2007 Add-in
|4025869 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4020736
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Unknown
|Microsoft Live Meeting 2007 Console
|4025868 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4020735
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync 2010 (32-bit)
|4025865 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4020732
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync 2010 (64-bit)
|4025865 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4020732
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync 2010 Attendee (admin level install)
|4025866 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4020733
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync 2010 Attendee (user level install)
|4025867 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4020734
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync 2013 Service Pack 1 (32-bit)
|4011107 (Security Update)
3213568 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|3191939
3191937
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync 2013 Service Pack 1 (64-bit)
|4011107 (Security Update)
3213568 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|3191939
3191937
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync Basic 2013 Service Pack 1 (32-bit)
|4011107 (Security Update)
3213568 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|3191939
3191937
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync Basic 2013 Service Pack 1 (64-bit)
|4011107 (Security Update)
3213568 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|3191939
3191937
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2007 Service Pack 3
|3213641 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2010 Service Pack 2 (32-bit editions)
|3213638 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|3191848
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2010 Service Pack 2 (64-bit editions)
|3213638 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|3191848
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office Word Viewer
|4011134 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|3203484
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Skype for Business 2016 (32-bit)
|4011040 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|3203382
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Skype for Business 2016 (64-bit)
|4011040 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|3203382
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Skype for Business 2016 Basic (32-bit)
|4011040 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|3203382
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Skype for Business 2016 Basic (64-bit)
|4011040 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|3203382
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022887
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8696 – Microsoft Graphics Component Remote Code Execution
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8696
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Graphics Component Remote Code Execution
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists due to the way Windows Uniscribe handles objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could take control of the affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights. Users whose accounts are configured to have fewer user rights on the system could be less impacted than users who operate with administrative user rights.There are multiple ways an attacker could exploit this vulnerability:
FAQ:
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8696
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Live Meeting 2007 Add-in
|4025869 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4020736
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Unknown
|Microsoft Live Meeting 2007 Console
|4025868 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4020735
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync 2010 (32-bit)
|4025865 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4020732
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync 2010 (64-bit)
|4025865 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4020732
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync 2010 Attendee (admin level install)
|4025866 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4020733
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync 2010 Attendee (user level install)
|4025867 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4020734
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync 2013 Service Pack 1 (32-bit)
|4011107 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3191939
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync 2013 Service Pack 1 (64-bit)
|4011107 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3191939
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync Basic 2013 Service Pack 1 (32-bit)
|4011107 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3191939
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Lync Basic 2013 Service Pack 1 (64-bit)
|4011107 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3191939
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2007 Service Pack 3
|3213649 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2010 Service Pack 2 (32-bit editions)
|3213631 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|3191844
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office 2010 Service Pack 2 (64-bit editions)
|3213631 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|3191844
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office Web Apps 2010 Service Pack 2
|3213632 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|3203466
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office Word Viewer
|4011125 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Skype for Business 2016 (32-bit)
|4011040 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3203382
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Skype for Business 2016 (64-bit)
|4011040 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3203382
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Skype for Business 2016 Basic (32-bit)
|4011040 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3203382
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Skype for Business 2016 Basic (64-bit)
|4011040 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3203382
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4022887
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4022887
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4022887
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4022887
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4022887
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8699 – Windows Shell Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8699
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Windows Shell Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists when Windows Shell does not properly validate file copy destinations.An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could run arbitrary code in the context of the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker could take control of the affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights. Users whose accounts are configured to have fewer user rights on the system could be less impacted than users who operate with administrative user rights.To exploit the vulnerability, a user must open a specially crafted file. In an email attack scenario, an attacker could exploit the vulnerability by sending the specially crafted file to the user and then convincing the user to open the file. In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a website (or leverage a compromised website that accepts or hosts user-provided content) that contains a specially crafted file designed to exploit the vulnerability. An attacker would have no way to force a user to visit the website. Instead, an attacker would have to convince a user to click a link, typically by way of an enticement in an email or Instant Messenger message, and then convince the user to open the specially crafted file.The security update addresses the vulnerability by helping to ensure that Windows Shell validates file copy destinations.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8699
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4039266 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4021903
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039266 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4021903
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039266 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4021903
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039266 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4021903
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039266 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4021903
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034665
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034665
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8702 – Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8702
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Description:An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists in Windows Error Reporting (WER) when WER handles and executes files. The vulnerability could allow elevation of privilege if an attacker can successfully exploit it.An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain greater access to sensitive information and system functionality. To exploit the vulnerability, an attacker could run a specially crafted application.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting the way that WER handles and executes files.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8702
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034668
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034668
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034660
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034660
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034658
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034658
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034658
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034658
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8704 – Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8704
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability
Description:A denial of service vulnerability exists when Microsoft Hyper-V Virtual PCI on a host server fails to properly validate input from a privileged user on a guest operating system. To exploit the vulnerability, an attacker who already has a privileged account on a guest operating system, running as a virtual machine, could run a specially crafted application that causes a host machine to crash.To exploit the vulnerability, an attacker who already has a privileged account on a guest operating system, running as a virtual machine, could run a specially crafted application.The security update addresses the vulnerability by properly validating input.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Denial of Service
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8704
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Denial of Service
|4034658
|Base: 5.30
Temporal: 4.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:N/I:N/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Denial of Service
|4034658
|Base: 5.30
Temporal: 4.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:N/I:N/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Denial of Service
|4034658
|Base: 5.30
Temporal: 4.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:N/I:N/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8706 – Hyper-V Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8706
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Hyper-V Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:An information disclosure vulnerability exists when Windows Hyper-V on a host operating system fails to properly validate input from an authenticated user on a guest operating system. To exploit the vulnerability, an attacker on a guest operating system could run a specially crafted application that could cause the Hyper-V host operating system to disclose memory information.An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain access to information on the Hyper-V host operating system.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how Hyper-V validates guest operating system user input.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8706
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8707 – Hyper-V Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8707
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Hyper-V Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:An information disclosure vulnerability exists when Windows Hyper-V on a host operating system fails to properly validate input from an authenticated user on a guest operating system. To exploit the vulnerability, an attacker on a guest operating system could run a specially crafted application that could cause the Hyper-V host operating system to disclose memory information.An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain access to information on the Hyper-V host operating system.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how Hyper-V validates guest operating system user input.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
1.1 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Added Windows Server 2012 and Windows Server 2012 (Server Core Installation) as affected by CVE-2017-8707. This is an informational change only.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8707
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039325 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|None
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039325 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|None
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8708 – Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8708
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:An information disclosure vulnerability exists when the Windows kernel fails to properly initialize a memory address, allowing an attacker to retrieve information that could lead to a Kernel Address Space Layout Randomization (KASLR) bypass.An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could retrieve the base address of the kernel driver from a compromised process. To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would have to log on to an affected system and run a specially crafted application.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how the Windows kernel handles memory addresses.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.1 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Updated acknowledgment. This is an informational change only.
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8708
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4038874 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022013
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4038874 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022013
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 2
|4038874 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022013
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4038874 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022013
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4038874 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022013
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8709 – Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8709
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:An information disclosure vulnerability exists when the Windows kernel improperly handles objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could obtain information to further compromise the user’s system.To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would have to log on to an affected system and run a specially crafted application. The vulnerability would not allow an attacker to execute code or to elevate user rights directly, but it could be used to obtain information that could be used to try to further compromise the affected system.The update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how the Windows kernel handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8709
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4032201 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|None
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4032201 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|None
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 2
|4032201 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|None
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4032201 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|None
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4032201 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|None
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8710 – Windows Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8710
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Windows Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:An information disclosure vulnerability exists in the Microsoft Common Console Document (.msc) when it improperly parses XML input containing a reference to an external entity. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could read arbitrary files via an XML external entity (XXE) declaration.To exploit the vulnerability, an attacker could create a file containing specially crafted XML content and convince an authenticated user to open the file.The update addresses the vulnerability by modifying the way that the Microsoft Common Console Document (.msc) parses XML input.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.1 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Corrected the affected Windows component in the CVE description. This is an informational change only.
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8710
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 4.40
Temporal: 4.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 4.40
Temporal: 4.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4039038 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|None
|Base: 4.40
Temporal: 4.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039038 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|None
|Base: 4.40
Temporal: 4.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039038 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|None
|Base: 4.40
Temporal: 4.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039038 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|None
|Base: 4.40
Temporal: 4.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039038 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|None
|Base: 4.40
Temporal: 4.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 4.40
Temporal: 4.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 4.40
Temporal: 4.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 4.40
Temporal: 4.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8711 – Hyper-V Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8711
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Hyper-V Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:An information disclosure vulnerability exists when Windows Hyper-V on a host operating system fails to properly validate input from an authenticated user on a guest operating system. To exploit the vulnerability, an attacker on a guest operating system could run a specially crafted application that could cause the Hyper-V host operating system to disclose memory information.An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain access to information on the Hyper-V host operating system.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how Hyper-V validates guest operating system user input.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8711
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8712 – Hyper-V Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8712
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Hyper-V Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:An information disclosure vulnerability exists when Windows Hyper-V on a host operating system fails to properly validate input from an authenticated user on a guest operating system. To exploit the vulnerability, an attacker on a guest operating system could run a specially crafted application that could cause the Hyper-V host operating system to disclose memory information.An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain access to information on the Hyper-V host operating system.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how Hyper-V validates guest operating system user input.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8712
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8713 – Hyper-V Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8713
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Hyper-V Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:An information disclosure vulnerability exists when Windows Hyper-V on a host operating system fails to properly validate input from an authenticated user on a guest operating system. To exploit the vulnerability, an attacker on a guest operating system could run a specially crafted application that could cause the Hyper-V host operating system to disclose memory information.An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain access to information on the Hyper-V host operating system.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how Hyper-V validates guest operating system user input.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8713
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 7.20
Temporal: 6.50
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8714 – Remote Desktop Virtual Host Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8714
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Remote Desktop Virtual Host Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists in the VM Host Agent Service of Remote Desktop Virtual Host role when it fails to properly validate input from an authenticated user on a guest operating system. To exploit the vulnerability, an attacker could issue a specially crafted certificate on the guest operating system that could cause the VM host agent service on the host operating system to execute arbitrary code. The Remote Desktop Virtual Host role is not enabled by default.An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could execute arbitrary code on the host operating system.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how VM host agent service validates guest operating system user input.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
1.1 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Removed Windows 10 for x64-based Systems as affected by CVE-2017-8714. This is an informational change only.
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8714
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034665
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034665
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8716 – Windows Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8716
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Windows Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
Description:A security feature bypass vulnerability exists when Windows Control Flow Guard mishandles objects in memory.To exploit the vulnerability, an attacker could run a specially crafted application to bypass Control Flow Guard.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how Windows Control Flow Guard handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Security Feature Bypass
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8716
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034674
|Base: 4.90
Temporal: 4.40
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034674
|Base: 4.90
Temporal: 4.40
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8719 – Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8719
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:An information disclosure vulnerability exists when the Windows kernel improperly handles objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could obtain information to further compromise the user’s system.To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would have to log on to an affected system and run a specially crafted application. The vulnerability would not allow an attacker to execute code or to elevate user rights directly, but it could be used to obtain information that could be used to try to further compromise the affected system.The update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how the Windows kernel handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information Published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8719
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4038874 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022013
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4038874 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022013
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 2
|4038874 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022013
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4038874 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022013
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4038874 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4022013
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034665
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 4.70
Temporal: 4.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:H/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8720 – Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8720
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Description:An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists in Windows when the Win32k component fails to properly handle objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could run arbitrary code in kernel mode. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would first have to log on to the system. An attacker could then run a specially crafted application that could exploit the vulnerability and take control of an affected system.The update addresses this vulnerability by correcting how Win32k handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8720
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034668
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034668
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034660
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034660
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034658
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034658
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034674
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034674
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034664
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034664
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034681
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034681
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034681
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4022887
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4022887
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4022887
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4022887
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|4039384 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4022887
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Unknown
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034664
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034664
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4038779 (Security Only)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034664
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034665
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034665
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034681
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034681
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034658
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Elevation of Privilege
|4034658
|Base: 7.80
Temporal: 7.00
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8723 – Microsoft Edge Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8723
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Edge Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
Description:A security feature bypass exists in Microsoft Edge when the Edge Content Security Policy (CSP) fails to properly validate certain specially crafted documents. An attacker who exploited the bypass could trick a user into loading a page containing malicious content.To exploit the bypass, an attacker must trick a user into either loading a page containing malicious content or visiting a malicious website. The attacker could also inject the malicious page into either a compromised website or an advertisement network.The update addresses the bypass by correcting how the Edge CSP validates documents.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Moderate
|Security Feature Bypass
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8723
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034668
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034668
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034660
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034660
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034658
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034658
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034674
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034674
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Low
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034658
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8724 – Microsoft Edge Spoofing Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8724
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Edge Spoofing Vulnerability
Description:A spoofing vulnerability exists when Microsoft Edge does not properly parse HTTP content. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could trick a user by redirecting the user to a specially crafted website. The specially crafted website could either spoof content or serve as a pivot to chain an attack with other vulnerabilities in web services.To exploit the vulnerability, the user must click a specially crafted URL. In an email attack scenario, an attacker could send an email message containing the specially crafted URL to the user in an attempt to convince the user to click it.In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a specially crafted website designed to appear as a legitimate website to the user. However, the attacker would have no way to force the user to visit the specially crafted website. The attacker would have to convince the user to visit the specially crafted website, typically by way of enticement in an email or instant message, and then convince the user to interact with content on the website.The update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how Microsoft Edge parses HTTP responses.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Spoofing
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8724
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034674
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034674
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8728 – Microsoft PDF Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8728
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft PDF Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists when Microsoft Windows PDF Library improperly handles objects in memory. The vulnerability could corrupt memory in a way that enables an attacker to execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain the same user rights as the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker could take control of an affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.To exploit the vulnerability on Windows 10 systems with Microsoft Edge set as the default browser, an attacker could host a specially crafted website that contains malicious PDF content and then convince users to view the website. The attacker could also take advantage of compromised websites, or websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements, by adding specially crafted PDF content to such sites. Only Windows 10 systems with Microsoft Edge set as the default browser can be compromised simply by viewing a website. The browsers for all other affected operating systems do not automatically render PDF content, so an attacker would have no way to force users to view attacker-controlled content. Instead, an attacker would have to convince users to open a specially crafted PDF document, typically by way of an enticement in an email or instant message or by way of an email attachment.The update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how affected systems handle objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8728
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034665
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4038786 (Security Only)
4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034665
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4038793 (Security Only)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8729 – Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8729
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists in the way that the scripting engine handles objects in memory in Microsoft Edge. The vulnerability could corrupt memory in such a way that an attacker could execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain the same user rights as the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could take control of an affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a specially crafted website that is designed to exploit the vulnerability through Microsoft Edge and then convince a user to view the website. The attacker could also take advantage of compromised websites and websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements. These websites could contain specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability.The update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how the scripting engine handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8729
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8731 – Microsoft Edge Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8731
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Edge Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists when Microsoft Edge improperly accesses objects in memory. The vulnerability could corrupt memory in such a way that enables an attacker to execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain the same user rights as the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker could take control of an affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.An attacker could host a specially crafted website that is designed to exploit the vulnerability through Microsoft Edge, and then convince a user to view the website. The attacker could also take advantage of compromised websites and websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements by adding specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability. In all cases, however, an attacker would have no way to force users to view the attacker-controlled content. Instead, an attacker would have to convince users to take action, typically by way of enticement in an email or Instant Messenger message, or by getting them to open an attachment sent through email.The security update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how Microsoft Edge handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8731
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 3.10
Temporal: 2.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8733 – Internet Explorer Spoofing Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8733
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Internet Explorer Spoofing Vulnerability
Description:A spoofing vulnerability exists when Internet Explorer improperly handles specific HTML content. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could trick a user into believing that the user was visiting a legitimate website. The specially crafted website could either spoof content or serve as a pivot to chain an attack with other vulnerabilities in web services.To exploit the vulnerability, the user must either browse to a malicious website or be redirected to it. In an email attack scenario, an attacker could send an email message in an attempt to convince the user to click a link to the malicious website.In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a specially crafted website designed to appear as a legitimate website to the user. However, the attacker would have no way to force the user to visit the specially crafted website. The attacker would have to convince the user to visit the specially crafted website, typically by way of enticement in an email or instant message.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how Internet Explorer handles specific HTML content.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Spoofing
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8733
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Internet Explorer 10 on Windows Server 2012
|4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Low
|Spoofing
|4034665
4034733
|Base: 2.40
Temporal: 2.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034668
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034668
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034660
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034660
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034658
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034658
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034674
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034674
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034664
4034733
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034664
4034733
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034681
4034733
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034681
4034733
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Spoofing
|4034681
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Low
|Spoofing
|4034664
4034733
|Base: 2.40
Temporal: 2.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Low
|Spoofing
|4034681
4034733
|Base: 2.40
Temporal: 2.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Low
|Spoofing
|4034658
|Base: 2.40
Temporal: 2.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 9 on Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Low
|Spoofing
|4034733
|Base: 2.40
Temporal: 2.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 9 on Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Low
|Spoofing
|4034733
|Base: 2.40
Temporal: 2.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8734 – Microsoft Edge Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8734
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Edge Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists when Microsoft Edge improperly accesses objects in memory. The vulnerability could corrupt memory in such a way that enables an attacker to execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain the same user rights as the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker could take control of an affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.An attacker could host a specially crafted website that is designed to exploit the vulnerability through Microsoft Edge, and then convince a user to view the website. The attacker could also take advantage of compromised websites and websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements by adding specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability. In all cases, however, an attacker would have no way to force users to view the attacker-controlled content. Instead, an attacker would have to convince users to take action, typically by way of enticement in an email or Instant Messenger message, or by getting them to open an attachment sent through email.The security update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how Microsoft Edge handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8734
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 3.10
Temporal: 2.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8736 – Microsoft Browser Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8736
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Browser Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:An information disclosure vulnerability exists in Microsoft browsers due to improper parent domain verification in certain functionality. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could obtain specific information that is used in the parent domain.To exploit the vulnerability, an attacker must have access to host malicious content on a website this is on a subdomain of the parent domain, and then convince a user to visit the site.The security update addresses the vulnerability by helping to ensure that Microsoft browsers restrict access to certain functionality between the subdomain and the parent domain.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8736
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
4034733
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
4034733
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
4034733
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
4034733
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Low
|Information Disclosure
|4034664
4034733
|Base: 2.40
Temporal: 2.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Low
|Information Disclosure
|4034681
4034733
|Base: 2.40
Temporal: 2.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Low
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 2.40
Temporal: 2.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034668
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034660
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Low
|Information Disclosure
|4034658
|Base: 2.40
Temporal: 2.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8738 – Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8738
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists in the way that the scripting engine handles objects in memory in Microsoft Edge. The vulnerability could corrupt memory in such a way that an attacker could execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain the same user rights as the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could take control of an affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a specially crafted website that is designed to exploit the vulnerability through Microsoft Edge and then convince a user to view the website. The attacker could also take advantage of compromised websites and websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements. These websites could contain specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability.The update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how the scripting engine handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8738
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 3.10
Temporal: 2.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8739 – Scripting Engine Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8739
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Scripting Engine Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:An information disclosure vulnerability exists when the scripting engine does not properly handle objects in memory in Microsoft Edge. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could obtain information to further compromise the user’s system.In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a website in an attempt to exploit the vulnerability. In addition, compromised websites and websites that accept or host user-provided content could contain specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability. However, in all cases an attacker would have no way to force a user to view the attacker-controlled content. Instead, an attacker would have to convince a user to take action. For example, an attacker could trick a user into clicking a link that takes the user to the attacker’s site.The security update addresses the vulnerability by changing how the scripting engine handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8739
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4034674
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8740 – Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8740
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists in the way that the scripting engine handles objects in memory in Microsoft Edge. The vulnerability could corrupt memory in such a way that an attacker could execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain the same user rights as the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could take control of an affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a specially crafted website that is designed to exploit the vulnerability through Microsoft Edge and then convince a user to view the website. The attacker could also take advantage of compromised websites and websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements. These websites could contain specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability.The update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how the scripting engine handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8740
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8741 – Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8741
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists in the way that Microsoft browser JavaScript engines render content when handling objects in memory. The vulnerability could corrupt memory in such a way that an attacker could execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user.In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a specially crafted website that is designed to exploit the vulnerability through Microsoft browsers and then convince a user to view the website. An attacker could also embed an ActiveX control marked “safe for initialization” in an application or Microsoft Office document that hosts the related rendering engine. The attacker could also take advantage of compromised websites, and websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements. These websites could contain specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability.An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain the same user rights as the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could take control of an affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.The security update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how Microsoft browser JavaScript scripting engines handle objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8741
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Internet Explorer 10 on Windows Server 2012
|4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034665
4034733
|Base: 3.10
Temporal: 2.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
4034733
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
4034733
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
4034733
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
4034733
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
4034733
|Base: 3.10
Temporal: 2.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
4034733
|Base: 3.10
Temporal: 2.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 3.10
Temporal: 2.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 9 on Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034733
|Base: 3.10
Temporal: 2.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 9 on Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034733
|Base: 3.10
Temporal: 2.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 3.10
Temporal: 2.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8742 – PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8742
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists in Microsoft Office software when the software fails to properly handle objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could run arbitrary code in the context of the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker could take control of the affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights. Users whose accounts are configured to have fewer user rights on the system could be less impacted than users who operate with administrative user rights.Exploitation of the vulnerability requires that a user open a specially crafted file with an affected version of Microsoft Office software. In an email attack scenario, an attacker could exploit the vulnerability by sending the specially crafted file to the user and convincing the user to open the file. In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a website (or leverage a compromised website that accepts or hosts user-provided content) that contains a specially crafted file designed to exploit the vulnerability. An attacker would have no way to force users to visit the website. Instead, an attacker would have to convince users to click a link, typically by way of an enticement in an email or instant message, and then convince them to open the specially crafted file.Note that the Preview Pane is not an attack vector for this vulnerability. The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how Office handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information Published.
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8742
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Office Compatibility Pack Service Pack 3
|3213644 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office Web Apps 2010 Service Pack 2
|3213632 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3203466
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Office Web Apps Server 2013 Service Pack 1
|3213562 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft PowerPoint 2007 Service Pack 3
|3213642 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft PowerPoint 2010 Service Pack 2 (32-bit editions)
|3128027 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3118378
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft PowerPoint 2010 Service Pack 2 (64-bit editions)
|3128027 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3118378
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft PowerPoint 2013 RT Service Pack 1
|4011069 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3115487
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft PowerPoint 2013 Service Pack 1 (32-bit editions)
|4011069 (IE Cumulative)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3115487
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft PowerPoint 2013 Service Pack 1 (64-bit editions)
|4011069 (IE Cumulative)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3115487
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 (32-bit edition)
|4011041 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3114518
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 (64-bit edition)
|4011041 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3114518
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer 2007
|3128030 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3118382
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft SharePoint Enterprise Server 2016
|4011127 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3213544
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Unknown
|Microsoft SharePoint Server 2013 Service Pack 1
|3213560 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
CVE-2017-8743 – PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8743
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists in Microsoft Office software when the software fails to properly handle objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could run arbitrary code in the context of the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker could take control of the affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights. Users whose accounts are configured to have fewer user rights on the system could be less impacted than users who operate with administrative user rights.Exploitation of the vulnerability requires that a user open a specially crafted file with an affected version of Microsoft Office software. In an email attack scenario, an attacker could exploit the vulnerability by sending the specially crafted file to the user and convincing the user to open the file. In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a website (or leverage a compromised website that accepts or hosts user-provided content) that contains a specially crafted file designed to exploit the vulnerability. An attacker would have no way to force users to visit the website. Instead, an attacker would have to convince users to click a link, typically by way of an enticement in an email or instant message, and then convince them to open the specially crafted file.Note that the Preview Pane is not an attack vector for this vulnerability. The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how Office handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information Published.
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8743
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 (32-bit edition)
|4011041 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3114518
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 (64-bit edition)
|4011041 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3114518
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft SharePoint Enterprise Server 2016
|4011127 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3213544
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Unknown
|Office Online Server
|3213658 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
CVE-2017-8725 – Microsoft Office Publisher Remote Code Execution
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8725
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Office Publisher Remote Code Execution
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists in Microsoft Office software when it fails to properly handle objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could use a specially crafted file to perform actions in the security context of the current user. For example, the file could then take actions on behalf of the logged-on user with the same permissions as the current user. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires that a user open a specially crafted file with an affected version of Microsoft Office software.In an email attack scenario, an attacker could exploit the vulnerability by sending the specially crafted file to the user and convincing the user to open the file. In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a website (or leverage a compromised website that accepts or hosts user-provided content) that contains a specially crafted file that is designed to exploit the vulnerability. However, an attacker would have no way to force the user to visit the website. Instead, an attacker would have to convince the user to click a link, typically by way of an enticement in an email or Instant Messenger message, and then convince the user to open the specially crafted file.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how Microsoft Office handles files in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information Published.
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8725
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Publisher 2007 Service Pack 3
|3114428 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Publisher 2010 Service Pack 2 (32-bit editions)
|3141537 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3114395
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft Publisher 2010 Service Pack 2 (64-bit editions)
|3141537 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|3114395
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
CVE-2017-8735 – Microsoft Edge Spoofing Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8735
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Edge Spoofing Vulnerability
Description:A spoofing vulnerability exists when Microsoft Edge does not properly parse HTTP content. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could trick a user by redirecting the user to a specially crafted website. The specially crafted website could either spoof content or serve as a pivot to chain an attack with other vulnerabilities in web services.To exploit the vulnerability, the user must click a specially crafted URL. In an email attack scenario, an attacker could send an email message containing the specially crafted URL to the user in an attempt to convince the user to click it.In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a specially crafted website designed to appear as a legitimate website to the user. However, the attacker would have no way to force the user to visit the specially crafted website. The attacker would have to convince the user to visit the specially crafted website, typically by way of enticement in an email or instant message, and then convince the user to interact with content on the website.The update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how Microsoft Edge parses HTTP responses.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Low
|Spoofing
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8735
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Spoofing
|4034668
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Spoofing
|4034668
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Spoofing
|4034660
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Spoofing
|4034660
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Spoofing
|4034658
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Spoofing
|4034658
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Spoofing
|4034674
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Spoofing
|4034674
|Base: 4.30
Temporal: 3.90
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Low
|Spoofing
|4034658
|Base: 2.40
Temporal: 2.20
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:L/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:N/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8746 – Device Guard Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8746
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Device Guard Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
Description:A security feature bypass vulnerability exists in Device Guard that could allow an attacker to inject malicious code into a Windows PowerShell session. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could inject code into a trusted PowerShell process to bypass the Device Guard Code Integrity policy on the local machine.To exploit the vulnerability, an attacker would first have to access the local machine, and then inject malicious code into a script that is trusted by the Code Integrity policy. The injected code would then run with the same trust level as the script and bypass the Code Integrity policy.The update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how PowerShell exposes functions and processes user supplied code.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information Published.
|Important
|Security Feature Bypass
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8746
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034658
|Base: 5.30
Temporal: 4.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034658
|Base: 5.30
Temporal: 4.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034674
|Base: 5.30
Temporal: 4.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034674
|Base: 5.30
Temporal: 4.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034658
|Base: 5.30
Temporal: 4.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034658
|Base: 5.30
Temporal: 4.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:L/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:L/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8747 – Internet Explorer Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8747
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Internet Explorer Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists when Internet Explorer improperly accesses objects in memory.The vulnerability could corrupt memory in such a way that an attacker could execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user. In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a specially crafted website that is designed to exploit the vulnerability through Internet Explorer, and then convince a user to view the website. The attacker could also take advantage of compromised websites, and websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements. These websites could contain specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability.The security update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how Internet Explorer handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8747
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Internet Explorer 10 on Windows Server 2012
|4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034665
4034733
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
4034733
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
4034733
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
4034733
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
4034733
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
4034733
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
4034733
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8749 – Internet Explorer Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8749
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Internet Explorer Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists when Internet Explorer improperly accesses objects in memory.The vulnerability could corrupt memory in such a way that an attacker could execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user. In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a specially crafted website that is designed to exploit the vulnerability through Internet Explorer, and then convince a user to view the website. The attacker could also take advantage of compromised websites, and websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements. These websites could contain specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability.The security update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how Internet Explorer handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8749
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Internet Explorer 10 on Windows Server 2012
|4038799 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034665
4034733
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
4034733
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
4034733
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
4034733
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
4034733
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
4034733
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
4034733
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8750 – Microsoft Browser Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8750
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Browser Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists when Microsoft browsers improperly access objects in memory.The vulnerability could corrupt memory in such a way that an attacker could execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user. In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a specially crafted website that is designed to exploit the vulnerability through a Microsoft browser, and then convince a user to view the website. The attacker could also take advantage of compromised websites, and websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements. These websites could contain specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability.The security update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how Microsoft browsers handle objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
1.1 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Updated acknowledgment. This is an informational change only.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8750
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
4034733
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
4034733
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
4034733
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
4034733
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows RT 8.1
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
|Base: 7.50
Temporal: 6.70
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4038777 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034664
4034733
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows Server 2012 R2
|4038792 (Monthly Rollup)
4036586 (IE Cumulative)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034681
4034733
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Internet Explorer 11 on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 6.40
Temporal: 5.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:H/UI:R/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8751 – Microsoft Edge Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8751
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Edge Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists when Microsoft Edge improperly accesses objects in memory. The vulnerability could corrupt memory in such a way that enables an attacker to execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain the same user rights as the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker could take control of an affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.An attacker could host a specially crafted website that is designed to exploit the vulnerability through Microsoft Edge, and then convince a user to view the website. The attacker could also take advantage of compromised websites and websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements by adding specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability. In all cases, however, an attacker would have no way to force users to view the attacker-controlled content. Instead, an attacker would have to convince users to take action, typically by way of enticement in an email or Instant Messenger message, or by getting them to open an attachment sent through email.The security update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how Microsoft Edge handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information Published.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8751
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8752 – Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8752
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists in the way that the scripting engine handles objects in memory in Microsoft Edge. The vulnerability could corrupt memory in such a way that an attacker could execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain the same user rights as the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could take control of an affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a specially crafted website that is designed to exploit the vulnerability through Microsoft Edge and then convince a user to view the website. The attacker could also take advantage of compromised websites and websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements. These websites could contain specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability.The update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how the scripting engine handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8752
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8753 – Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8753
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists in the way that the scripting engine handles objects in memory in Microsoft Edge. The vulnerability could corrupt memory in such a way that an attacker could execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain the same user rights as the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could take control of an affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a specially crafted website that is designed to exploit the vulnerability through Microsoft Edge and then convince a user to view the website. The attacker could also take advantage of compromised websites and websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements. These websites could contain specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability.The update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how the scripting engine handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8753
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8754 – Microsoft Edge Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8754
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Edge Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
Description:A security feature bypass exists in Microsoft Edge when the Edge Content Security Policy (CSP) fails to properly validate certain specially crafted documents. An attacker who exploited the bypass could trick a user into loading a page containing malicious content.To exploit the bypass, an attacker must trick a user into either loading a page containing malicious content or visiting a malicious website. The attacker could also inject the malicious page into either a compromised website or an advertisement network.The update addresses the bypass by correcting how the Edge CSP validates documents.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Low
|Security Feature Bypass
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8754
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Low
|Security Feature Bypass
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8755 – Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8755
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists in the way that the scripting engine handles objects in memory in Microsoft Edge. The vulnerability could corrupt memory in such a way that an attacker could execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain the same user rights as the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could take control of an affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a specially crafted website that is designed to exploit the vulnerability through Microsoft Edge and then convince a user to view the website. The attacker could also take advantage of compromised websites and websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements. These websites could contain specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability.The update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how the scripting engine handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information Published.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8755
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8756 – Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8756
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists in the way that the scripting engine handles objects in memory in Microsoft Edge. The vulnerability could corrupt memory in such a way that an attacker could execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain the same user rights as the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could take control of an affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a specially crafted website that is designed to exploit the vulnerability through Microsoft Edge and then convince a user to view the website. The attacker could also take advantage of compromised websites and websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements. These websites could contain specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability.The update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how the scripting engine handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8756
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8757 – Microsoft Edge Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8757
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Edge Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists in the way Microsoft Edge handles objects in memory. The vulnerability could corrupt memory in such a way that an attacker could execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain the same user rights as the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could take control of an affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a specially crafted website that is designed to exploit the vulnerability through Microsoft Edge and then convince a user to view the website. In addition, an attacker could embed an ActiveX control marked “safe for initialization” in an application or Microsoft Office document that hosts the browser rendering engine. Finally, the attacker could take advantage of compromised websites, and websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements. These websites could contain specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability.The security update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how Microsoft Edge handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8757
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-11761 – Microsoft Exchange Information Disclosure Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-11761
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Exchange Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Description:An input sanitization issue exists with Microsoft Exchange that could potentially result in unintended Information Disclosure. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could identify the existence of RFC1918 addresses on the local network from a client on the Internet. An attacker could use this internal host information as part of a larger attack.To exploit the vulnerability, an attacker could include specially crafted tags in Calendar-related messages sent to an Exchange server. These specially-tagged messages could prompt the Exchange server to fetch information from internal servers. By observing telemetry from these requests, a client could discern properties of internal hosts intended to be hidden from the Internet.The update corrects the way that Exchange parses Calendar-related messages.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Important
|Information Disclosure
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-11761
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Exchange Server 2013 Cumulative Update 16
|4036108 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4018588
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft Exchange Server 2013 Cumulative Update 17
|4036108 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft Exchange Server 2013 Service Pack 1
|4036108 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4018588
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 Cumulative Update 5
|4036108 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|4018588
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 Cumulative Update 6
|4036108 (Security Update)
|Important
|Information Disclosure
|None
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
CVE-2017-11764 – Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-11764
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists in the way that the scripting engine handles objects in memory in Microsoft Edge. The vulnerability could corrupt memory in such a way that an attacker could execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could gain the same user rights as the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could take control of an affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.In a web-based attack scenario, an attacker could host a specially crafted website that is designed to exploit the vulnerability through Microsoft Edge and then convince a user to view the website. The attacker could also take advantage of compromised websites and websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements. These websites could contain specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability.The update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how the scripting engine handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-11764
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-11766 – Microsoft Edge Memory Corruption Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-11766
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: Microsoft Edge Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Description:A vulnerability exists when Microsoft Edge improperly accesses objects in memory. The vulnerability could corrupt memory in such a way that an attacker could execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user.To exploit the vulnerability, an attacker could host a specially crafted website through Microsoft Edge, and then convince a user to view the website. The attacker could also take advantage of compromised websites, and websites that accept or host user-provided content or advertisements, by adding specially crafted content that could exploit the vulnerability.However, in all cases an attacker would have no way to force a user to view the attacker-controlled content. Instead, an attacker would have to convince a user to take action, typically by way of enticement in an email or Instant Messenger message, or by opening an attachment sent through email.The update addresses the vulnerability by modifying how Microsoft Edge handles objects in memory.FAQ:
None
Mitigations:
None
Workarounds:
None
Revision:
1.0 2017-09-12T07:00:00 Information published.
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-11766
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Critical
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Moderate
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: 4.20
Temporal: 3.80
Vector: CVSS:3.0/AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:R/S:U/C:L/I:L/A:N/E:P/RL:O/RC:C
|Yes
CVE-2017-8759 – .NET Framework Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
(top)
|CVE ID
|Vulnerability Description
|Maximum Severity Rating
|Vulnerability Impact
|CVE-2017-8759
MITRE
NVD
|CVE Title: .NET Framework Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Description:A remote code execution vulnerability exists when Microsoft .NET Framework processes untrusted input. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability in software using the .NET framework could take control of an affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights. Users whose accounts are configured to have fewer user rights on the system could be less impacted than users who operate with administrative user rights.To exploit the vulnerability, an attacker would first need to convince the user to open a malicious document or application.The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how .NET validates untrusted input.FAQ:How do I determine which version of Microsoft .NET Framework is installed on my system?
You can install and run multiple versions of .NET Framework on a system, and you can install the versions in any order. For more information, see Microsoft Knowledge Base Article 318785.
How do I locate the updates for the versions of .NET Framework installed on my system?
The download links in the Affected Products table are to the Parent KB number in the Microsoft Update Catalog. To locate the packages you need to download, in the Microsoft Update Catalog, click Download for the platform you have installed on your system. In the Download window, click to download each update that is applicable to your system.
Customers who have updates automatically installed will be offered the Parent KB; however, the package KB numbers listed for each platform will be displayed in Add Remove Programs.
The following table lists the Parent KB numbers for the Monthly Rollup Releases and the Security Only Releases, and the package KB numbers they contain. For more information about Microsoft’s update servicing model for Microsoft .NET Framework, see this Microsoft .NET Blog Post.
Mitigations:
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
Affected Software
The following tables list the affected software details for the vulnerability.
|CVE-2017-8759
|Product
|KB Article
|Severity
|Impact
|Supersedence
|CVSS Score Set
|Restart Required
|Microsoft .NET Framework 2.0 Service Pack 2 on Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4040978 (Monthly Rollup)
4040964 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019115, 4035039, 4014984, 4032116
2978116
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 2.0 Service Pack 2 on Windows Server 2008 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 2
|4040978 (Monthly Rollup)
4040964 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019115, 4035039, 4014984, 4032116
2978116
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 2.0 Service Pack 2 on Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4040978 (Monthly Rollup)
4040964 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019115, 4035039, 4014984, 4032116
2978116
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5 on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5 on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5 on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5 on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5 on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5 on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5 on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5 on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5 on Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4040981 (Monthly Rollup)
4040967 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019114, 4035038, 4014983, 4032115
2978122
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5 on Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4040981 (Monthly Rollup)
4040967 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019114, 4035038, 4014983, 4032115
2978122
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5 on Windows Server 2012
|4040979 (Monthly Rollup)
4040965 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019113, 4035037, 4014982, 4032114
2978121
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5 on Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4040979 (Monthly Rollup)
4040965 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019113, 4035037, 4014982, 4032114
2978121
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5 on Windows Server 2012 R2
|4040981 (Monthly Rollup)
4040967 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019114, 4035038, 4014983, 4032115
2978122
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5 on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5 on Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5.1 on Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4040980 (Monthly Rollup)
4040966 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019112, 4035036, 4014981, 4032113
2978120
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5.1 on Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4040980 (Monthly Rollup)
4040966 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019112, 4035036, 4014981, 4032113
2978120
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5.1 on Windows Server 2008 R2 for Itanium-Based Systems Service Pack 1
|4040980 (Monthly Rollup)
4040966 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019112, 4035036, 4014981, 4032113
2978120
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5.1 on Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4040980 (Monthly Rollup)
4040966 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019112, 4035036, 4014981, 4032113
2978120
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5.1 on Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4040980 (Monthly Rollup)
4040966 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019112, 4035036, 4014981, 4032113
2978120
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5.2 on Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4040977 (Monthly Rollup)
4040960 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019115, 4035039, 4014984, 4032116, 4019112, 4035036, 4014981, 4032113
2978128
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5.2 on Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4040977 (Monthly Rollup)
4040960 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019115, 4035039, 4014984, 4032116, 4019112, 4035036, 4014981, 4032113
2978128
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5.2 on Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4040974 (Monthly Rollup)
4040958 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019114, 4035038, 4014983, 4032115
2978126
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5.2 on Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4040974 (Monthly Rollup)
4040958 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019114, 4035038, 4014983, 4032115
2978126
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5.2 on Windows RT 8.1
|4040974 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019114, 4035038, 4014983, 4032115
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5.2 on Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4041086 (Monthly Rollup)
4040960 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019115, 4035039, 4014984, 4032116, 4019112, 4035036, 4014981, 4032113
2978128
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5.2 on Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4041086 (Monthly Rollup)
4040960 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019115, 4035039, 4014984, 4032116, 4019112, 4035036, 4014981, 4032113
2978128
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5.2 on Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4040977 (Monthly Rollup)
4040960 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019115, 4035039, 4014984, 4032116, 4019112, 4035036, 4014981, 4032113
2978128
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5.2 on Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4040977 (Monthly Rollup)
4040960 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019115, 4035039, 4014984, 4032116, 4019112, 4035036, 4014981, 4032113
2978128
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5.2 on Windows Server 2012
|4040975 (Monthly Rollup)
4040959 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019113, 4035037, 4014982, 4032114
2978127
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5.2 on Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4040975 (Monthly Rollup)
4040959 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019113, 4035037, 4014982, 4032114
2978127
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5.2 on Windows Server 2012 R2
|4040974 (Monthly Rollup)
4040958 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019114, 4035038, 4014983, 4032115
2978126
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5.2 on Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4040974 (Monthly Rollup)
4040958 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019114, 4035038, 4014983, 4032115
2978126
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6 on Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6 on Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|4038781 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034668
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6 on Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|4040973 (Monthly Rollup)
4040957 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019115, 4035039, 4014984, 4032116, 4019112, 4035036, 4014981, 4032113
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6 on Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|4041086 (Monthly Rollup)
4040957 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019115, 4035039, 4014984, 4032116, 4019112, 4035036, 4014981, 4032113
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6.1 on Windows 10 Version 1511 for 32-bit Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6.1 on Windows 10 Version 1511 for x64-based Systems
|4038783 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034660
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6.2/4.7 on Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6.2/4.7 on Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6.2/4.7 on Windows Server 2016
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6.2/4.7 on Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|4038782 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034658
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6/4.6.1/4.6.2/4.7 on Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1
|4040973 (Monthly Rollup)
4040957 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019115, 4035039, 4014984, 4032116, 4019112, 4035036, 4014981, 4032113
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6/4.6.1/4.6.2/4.7 on Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4040973 (Monthly Rollup)
4040957 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019115, 4035039, 4014984, 4032116, 4019112, 4035036, 4014981, 4032113
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6/4.6.1/4.6.2/4.7 on Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems
|4040972 (Monthly Rollup)
4040956 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019114, 4035038, 4014983, 4032115
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6/4.6.1/4.6.2/4.7 on Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems
|4040972 (Monthly Rollup)
4040956 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019114, 4035038, 4014983, 4032115
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6/4.6.1/4.6.2/4.7 on Windows RT 8.1
|4040972 (Monthly Rollup)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019114, 4035038, 4014983, 4032115
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6/4.6.1/4.6.2/4.7 on Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|4040973 (Monthly Rollup)
4040957 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019115, 4035039, 4014984, 4032116, 4019112, 4035036, 4014981, 4032113
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6/4.6.1/4.6.2/4.7 on Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|4040973 (Monthly Rollup)
4040957 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019115, 4035039, 4014984, 4032116, 4019112, 4035036, 4014981, 4032113
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6/4.6.1/4.6.2/4.7 on Windows Server 2012
|4040971 (Monthly Rollup)
4040955 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019113, 4035037, 4014982, 4032114
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6/4.6.1/4.6.2/4.7 on Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|4040971 (Monthly Rollup)
4040955 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019113, 4035037, 4014982, 4032114
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6/4.6.1/4.6.2/4.7 on Windows Server 2012 R2
|4040972 (Monthly Rollup)
4040956 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019114, 4035038, 4014983, 4032115
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6/4.6.1/4.6.2/4.7 on Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|4040972 (Monthly Rollup)
4040956 (Security Only)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4019114, 4035038, 4014983, 4032115
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Maybe
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.7 on Windows 10 Version 1703 for 32-bit Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
|Microsoft .NET Framework 4.7 on Windows 10 Version 1703 for x64-based Systems
|4038788 (Security Update)
|Important
|Remote Code Execution
|4034674
|Base: N/A
Temporal: N/A
Vector: N/A
|Yes
