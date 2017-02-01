The banking trojan “Shifu” was discovered by the IBM counter fraud platform in April, 2015. Built based on the Shiz source code, this trojan employs techniques adopted by multiple notorious trojans such as Zeus, Gozi, and Dridex.

Overview

The banking trojan “Shifu” was discovered by the IBM counter fraud platform in April, 2015. Built based on the Shiz source code, this trojan employs techniques adopted by multiple notorious trojans such as Zeus, Gozi, and Dridex. This kind of trojan once mainly targeted 14 banks in Japan and has emerged in Britain since September 22, 2015, attacking at least more than 10 banks. On January 6, 2017, researchcenter.paloaltonetworks.com issued an article, indicating that the author of this trojan refined it in 2016. Specifically, this trojan, at its early stage, obtained system privileges of the attacked host by exploiting the vulnerability assigned CVE-2015-0003, but now achieves this purpose by leveraging the Windows privilege escalation vulnerability assigned CVE-2016-0167.

The sample analyzed in this document is a variant of the “Shifu” trojan. With privileges escalated to the system level by using the embedded system vulnerability exploitation module, this trojan steals users’ login credentials of the online banking business to cause damage.

The following figure shows the timeline of attacks launched via this trojan.

CVE-2016-0167

Microsoft Windows is a series of operating systems developed by Microsoft. win32k.sys is a kernel-mode device driver and is the kernel part of the Windows subsystem. It contains the window manager which controls window displays, as well as manages screen output.

The kernel-mode device driver contains a privilege escalation vulnerability because it does not properly handle objects in memory. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability to escalate his/her privileges and execute arbitrary code.

The following systems are affected:

Microsoft Windows Vista SP2

Windows Server 2008 SP2 and R2 SP1

Windows 7 SP1

Windows1

Windows Server 2012 Gold and R2

Windows RT 8.1

Windows 10 Gold and 1511

Propagation and Infection

File binding

Email attachment

Sample Analysis

Environment

System Windows 7 (32-bit) Tools ProcessMonitor, Xuetr, Wireshark, OllyDbg, IDA

Detection Results of TAC

The following table lists other same-origin samples:

MD5 File Size Risk Level f25528baf3d68444fa7d7fda382e9835 338948 High ebf3e72f8b698bbb0d026416d7a75a6a 338948 Medium e98459c647a6e328c8b65945884ef29a 338948 Medium

File Structure

Main Functions

[1] Covert attack: Attacks are completed through multiple encryptions and process injections.

[2] Network behavior: The sample collects information (including but not limited to the local time zone, current time, operating system version, antivirus software version, and host name) about local hosts, uploads it to the remote server, and keeps communicating with the remote server to control the user and steal its information.

[3] Sandbox detection: The sample provides anti-debugging and anti-virtual machine (VM) functions. That is, the sample checks whether it is likely to be in the sandbox by comparing file names, process names, user names, and system signatures.

[4] Confrontation with antivirus tools: The sample can detect multiple analysis tools, antivirus software, and sandboxes. When antivirus software is found, this sample enters a sleep infinite loop, exhibiting no malicious behaviors. When a sandbox is detected, this sample terminates the script interpreter, traffic capture tool, binary analysis tool, and other processes, cutting off the interaction between the sandbox and the outside or preventing the sandbox’s automated analysis of this sample.

[5] Persistent attack: This sample, via concealing and self-starting, implements persistent attacks against target hosts, by taking the following actions: injecting svchost.exe for concealing processes and creating JavaScript scripts in the Startup folder on the Start menu for completing self-starting.

The following figure shows the sample execution process.

Functions of this sample are as follows:

Decrypting the injector to overwrite the original code.

Code for decrypting the PE file is as follows:

Code for the decryption algorithm is as follows:

002C0564 3B75 64 cmp esi,dword ptr ss:[ebp+0x64] 002C0567 75 0D jnz short 002C0576 002C0569 0375 68 add esi,dword ptr ss:[ebp+0x68] 002C056C 037D 68 add edi,dword ptr ss:[ebp+0x68] 002C056F 2B4D 68 sub ecx,dword ptr ss:[ebp+0x68] 002C0572 85C9 test ecx,ecx 002C0574 74 12 je short 002C0588 002C0576 AD lods dword ptr ds:[esi] 002C0577 50 push eax 002C0578 2D BB462156 sub eax,0x562146BB 002C057D 90 nop 002C057E 90 nop 002C057F 33C2 xor eax,edx 002C0581 5A pop edx 002C0582 AB stos dword ptr es:[edi] 002C0583 83E9 03 sub ecx,0x3 002C0586 ^ E2 DC loopd short 002C0564 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 002C0564 3B75 64 cmp esi , dword ptr ss : [ ebp + 0x64 ] 002C0567 75 0D jnz short 002C0576 002C0569 0375 68 add esi , dword ptr ss : [ ebp + 0x68 ] 002C056C 037D 68 add edi , dword ptr ss : [ ebp + 0x68 ] 002C056F 2B4D 68 sub ecx , dword ptr ss : [ ebp + 0x68 ] 002C0572 85C9 test ecx , ecx 002C0574 74 12 je short 002C0588 002C0576 AD lods dword ptr ds : [ esi ] 002C0577 50 push eax 002C0578 2D BB462156 sub eax , 0x562146BB 002C057D 90 nop 002C057E 90 nop 002C057F 33C2 xor eax , edx 002C0581 5A pop edx 002C0582 AB stos dword ptr es : [ edi ] 002C0583 83E9 03 sub ecx , 0x3 002C0586 ^ E2 DC loopd short 002C0564

The memory attribute at 0x400000 is changed to writable.

The content at 0x400000 is replaced (the address space of the original sample is overwritten and essentially replaced by the injection module).

The function address is changed in IAT:

Anti-VM, anti-debugging, and sandbox detection

Anti-VM

The sample identifies parameters contained in the command line.

Then this sample searches the process list for target processes, encrypts the names of obtained processes with CRC32, and invokes the RtlComputeCrc32 function.

The sample checks whether such process names indicate specific processes such as vmtoolsd.exe, and then compares these names with hard code that is obtained after specific process names are encrypted with CRC32.

……

Attack Location

The sample queries the region where each of three DNS servers (92.222.80.28, 78.138.97.93, and 77.66.108.93) used by the actual C&C server is located.

Recommended Solution

NSFOCUS Detection Services

NSFOCUS engineers provide onsite detection services.

NSFOCUS provides online cloud detection services. You can visit the following link to apply for the trial use of NSFOCUS Threat Analysis Center (TAC): https://cloud.nsfocus.com/#/krosa/views/initcdr/productandservice?service_id=1018

NSFOCUS Solutions for Removing Trojans

Short-term service: NSFOCUS engineers provide the onsite trojan backdoor removal service (manual services + NIPS + TAC + Kingsoft V8+ terminal security system) to ensure that risk points are immediately eliminated in the network and the event impact is minimized. After the handling, an event analysis report is provided.

Mid-term service: NSFOCUS provides 3- to 6-month risk monitoring and preventive maintenance inspection (PMI) services (NIPS + TAC + manual services) to eradicate risks and prevent events from recurring.

Long-term service: NSFOCUS provides industry-specific risk mitigation solutions (threat intelligence + attack traceback + professional security service).

Conclusion

After using the embedded local system vulnerability exploitation module to escalate its privileges, this sample, with system-level privileges, steals user login credentials of the online banking business to cause harm.

As this sample provides various anti-debugging and analysis and detection means, common antivirus software regards it secure and passes it through. Also, it is able to escape common sandbox detection. Therefore, this sample is dangerous to users.

Using .bit domain names for network communication, this sample is more covert and anonymous, making it difficult to track.

Appendix

The encrypted data in the original file of the sample is decrypted with the key 0x8D as follows:

AddMandatoryAce ADVAPI Advapi32.dll advapi32.dll ws2_32.dll WPUCloseEventW PUCloseSocketHandle WPUCreateEvent WPUCreateSocketHandle WPUFDIsSet WPUGetProviderPath WPUModifyIFSHandle WPUPostMessage WPUQueryBlockingCallback WPUQuerySocketHandleContext WPUQueueApc WPUResetEvent WPUSetEvent WPUOpenCurrentThread WPUCloseThread WSPStartup > %1\r

del %0 software\\microsoft\\windows\\currentversion\\run ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789+/echo rundll32.exe shell32.dll, ShellExec_RunDLL %s Microsoft\\Microsoft AntimalwareSoftware\\Coranti Software\\risingSoftware\\TrendMicroSoftware\\Symantec Software\\ComodoGroup Software\\Network Associates\\TVD Software\\Data Fellows\\F-SecureSoftware\\Eset\\Nod Software\\Softed\\ViGUARD Software\\Zone Labs\\ZoneAlarm Software\\Avg Software\\VBA32 Software\\Doctor Web Software\\G Data Software\\Avira Software\\AVAST Software\\Avast Software\\KasperskyLab\\protectedSoftware\\BitdefenderSoftware\\Panda SoftwareSoftware\\Sophos.bat\\\\.\\%C: |$$$}rstuvwxyz{$$$$$$$>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVW$$$$$$XYZ[\\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopq conhost CreateProcessInternalW ConvertStringSecurityDescriptorToSecurityDescriptorW Content-Type: multipart/form-data; boundary=---------------------------%s\r

Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded\r

Host: %s\r

%d.%d.%d.%d %d.%d.%d.%d.%x %temp%\\debug_file.txt [%u][%s:%s:%u][0x%x;0x%x]%sDnsFlushResolverCache \\*.* dnsapi.dll DnsGetCacheDataTable.dll.exe download.windowsupdate.com vk.com yandex.ru HTTP/1.1 https://http://%s IsWow64Process kernel kernel32.dll LdrGetProcedureAddress Microsoft NtAllocateVirtualMemory CLOSED LAST_ACKTIME_WAIT DELETE_TCB LISTEN SYN_SENTSYN_RCVDESTAB FIN_WAIT1 FIN_WAIT2 CLOSE_WAIT CLOSING TCP\t%s:%d\t%s:%d\t%s

netstat

Proto\tLocal address\tRemote address\tState

ntdll.dll NtResumeProcess NtSuspendProcess \\\\?\\globalroot\\systemroot\\system32\\drivers\

ull.sys NtWriteVirtualMemory openRegisterApplicationRestart RtlCreateUserThread ResetSR RtlComputeCrc32 rundll32 SeDebugPrivilege SystemDrive\\StringFileInfo\\%04x%04x\\ProductName software\\microsoft\\windows nt\\currentversion\\winlogon shell Sleep srclient.dll SeShutdownPrivilege \"%s\" %d\t%s

taskmgr

PID\tProcess name

net user

the computer is joined to a domain

.. \\VarFileInfo\\Translation GET%windir%\\system32\\%windir%\\syswow64\\POST*.exe Low %SystemDrive% \\*SYSTEM*%02x%s:Zone. Identifier GetProcessUserModeExceptionPolicy etProcessUserModeExceptionPolicy %ws\\%ws

%x WORKGROUP HOME Software\\Microsoft\\Windows\\CurrentVersion\\Policies\\ExplorerDisableCurrentUser Run%s.datsoftware\\microsoft\\windows %OS%_%NUMBER_OF_PROCESSORS%S S:(ML;;NRNWNX;;;LW)D:(A;;GA;;;WD) S:(ML;;NRNWNX;;;LW)D:(A;;GA;;;WD)(A;;GA;;;AC) \\\\.\\AVGIDSShim FFD3\\\\.\\NPF_NdisWanIpc:\\sample\\pos.exe ANALYSERS SANDBOX VIRUS MALWARE FORTINET MALNETVM c:\\analysis\\sandboxstarter.exe c:\\analysis c:\\insidetm c:\\windows\\system32\\drivers\\vmmouse.sys c:\\windows\\system32\\drivers\\vmhgfs.sys c:\\windows\\system32\\drivers\\vboxmouse.sys c:\\iDEFENSE c:\\popupkiller.exe c:\\tools\\execute.exe c:\\Perl c:\\Python27 api_log.dll dir_watch.dll pstorec.dll dbghelp.dll Process32NextW Software\\Microsoft\\Windows\\CurrentVersion\\Internet Settings\\Zones\\31406.bit MiniDumpWriteDump\r

Referer: %s\r

\\Google\\Chrome\\User Data\\Default\\Cachevar %s = new ActiveXObject("WScript.Shell"); %s.Run("%s"); IntelPowerAgent32 %OS%_%NUMBER_OF_PROCESSORS% %s\cmd.exe ComSpecConsoleWindowClass.exe kernel32.dll ntdll.dll ZwQuerySystemInformation ZwAllocateVirtualMemory PsLookupProcessByProcessId PsReferencePrimaryTokenClassWindow open "%s" -q%windir%\\system32\\sdbinst.exe /c "start "" "%s" -d" %windir%\\system32\\sndvol.exe "%s" -u /c "%s\\SysWOW64\\SysSndVol.exe /c "start "" "%s" -d" "%temp%\\%u %u.tmp Wow64DisableWow64FsRedirection Wow64RevertWow64FsRedirection runas.exe %systemroot%\\system32\\svchost.exe %systemroot%\\system32\\wscript.exe snxhk.dll sbiedll.dll /c start "" "%s" " " cmd.exe runas --crypt-test:3 It work's! --vm-test 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 96 97 98 99 100 101 102 103 104 105 106 107 108 109 110 111 112 113 114 115 116 117 118 119 120 121 122 123 124 125 126 127 128 129 130 131 132 133 134 135 136 137 138 139 140 141 142 143 144 145 146 147 148 149 150 151 152 153 154 155 156 157 158 159 160 161 162 163 164 165 166 167 168 169 AddMandatoryAce ADVAPI Advapi32 . dll advapi32 . dll ws2_32 . dll WPUCloseEventW PUCloseSocketHandle WPUCreateEvent WPUCreateSocketHandle WPUFDIsSet WPUGetProviderPath WPUModifyIFSHandle WPUPostMessage WPUQueryBlockingCallback WPUQuerySocketHandleContext WPUQueueApc WPUResetEvent WPUSetEvent WPUOpenCurrentThread WPUCloseThread WSPStartup > % 1 \ r \ ndel % 0 software \ \ microsoft \ \ windows \ \ currentversion \ \ run ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789 + / echo rundll32 . exe shell32 . dll , ShellExec_RunDLL % s Microsoft \ \ Microsoft AntimalwareSoftware \ \ Coranti Software \ \ risingSoftware \ \ TrendMicroSoftware \ \ Symantec Software \ \ ComodoGroup Software \ \ Network Associates \ \ TVD Software \ \ Data Fellows \ \ F - SecureSoftware \ \ Eset \ \ Nod Software \ \ Softed \ \ ViGUARD Software \ \ Zone Labs \ \ ZoneAlarm Software \ \ Avg Software \ \ VBA32 Software \ \ Doctor Web Software \ \ G Data Software \ \ Avira Software \ \ AVAST Software \ \ Avast Software \ \ KasperskyLab \ \ protectedSoftware \ \ BitdefenderSoftware \ \ Panda SoftwareSoftware \ \ Sophos . bat \ \ \ \ . \ \ % C : | $ $ $ } rstuvwxyz { $ $ $ $ $ $ $ > ? @ ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVW $ $ $ $ $ $ XYZ [ \ \ ] ^ _ ` abcdefghijklmnopq conhost CreateProcessInternalW ConvertStringSecurityDescriptorToSecurityDescriptorW Content - Type : multipart / form - data ; boundary = -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - % s \ r \ n Content - Type : application / x - www - form - urlencoded \ r \ n Host : % s \ r \ n % d . % d . % d . % d % d . % d . % d . % d . % x % temp % \ \ debug_file . txt [ % u ] [ % s : % s : % u ] [ 0x % x ; 0x % x ] % sDnsFlushResolverCache \ \ * . * dnsapi . dll DnsGetCacheDataTable . dll . exe download . windowsupdate . com vk . com yandex . ru HTTP / 1.1 https : //http://%s IsWow64Process kernel kernel32 . dll LdrGetProcedureAddress Microsoft NtAllocateVirtualMemory CLOSED LAST_ACKTIME_WAIT DELETE_TCB LISTEN SYN_SENTSYN_RCVDESTAB FIN_WAIT1 FIN_WAIT2 CLOSE_WAIT CLOSING TCP \ t % s : % d \ t % s : % d \ t % s \ n netstat \ nProto \ tLocal address \ tRemote address \ tState \ n ntdll . dll NtResumeProcess NtSuspendProcess \ \ \ \ ? \ \ globalroot \ \ systemroot \ \ system32 \ \ drivers \ \ null . sys NtWriteVirtualMemory openRegisterApplicationRestart RtlCreateUserThread ResetSR RtlComputeCrc32 rundll32 SeDebugPrivilege SystemDrive \ \ StringFileInfo \ \ % 04x % 04x \ \ ProductName software \ \ microsoft \ \ windows nt \ \ currentversion \ \ winlogon shell Sleep srclient . dll SeShutdownPrivilege \ " % s \ " % d \ t % s \ ntaskmgr \ nPID \ tProcess name \ nnet user \ n the computer is joined to a domain \ n . . \ \ VarFileInfo \ \ Translation GET % windir % \ \ system32 \ \ % windir % \ \ syswow64 \ \ POST* . exe Low % SystemDrive % \ \ * SYSTEM* % 02x % s : Zone . Identifier GetProcessUserModeExceptionPolicy etProcessUserModeExceptionPolicy % ws \ \ % ws \ n % x WORKGROUP HOME Software \ \ Microsoft \ \ Windows \ \ CurrentVersion \ \ Policies \ \ ExplorerDisableCurrentUser Run % s . datsoftware \ \ microsoft \ \ windows % OS % _ % NUMBER_OF_PROCESSORS % S S : ( ML ; ; NRNWNX ; ; ; LW ) D : ( A ; ; GA ; ; ; WD ) S : ( ML ; ; NRNWNX ; ; ; LW ) D : ( A ; ; GA ; ; ; WD ) ( A ; ; GA ; ; ; AC ) \ \ \ \ . \ \ AVGIDSShim FFD3 \ \ \ \ . \ \ NPF_NdisWanIpc : \ \ sample \ \ pos . exe ANALYSERS SANDBOX VIRUS MALWARE FORTINET MALNETVM c : \ \ analysis \ \ sandboxstarter . exe c : \ \ analysis c : \ \ insidetm c : \ \ windows \ \ system32 \ \ drivers \ \ vmmouse . sys c : \ \ windows \ \ system32 \ \ drivers \ \ vmhgfs . sys c : \ \ windows \ \ system32 \ \ drivers \ \ vboxmouse . sys c : \ \ iDEFENSE c : \ \ popupkiller . exe c : \ \ tools \ \ execute . exe c : \ \ Perl c : \ \ Python27 api_log . dll dir_watch . dll pstorec . dll dbghelp . dll Process32NextW Software \ \ Microsoft \ \ Windows \ \ CurrentVersion \ \ Internet Settings \ \ Zones \ \ 31406.bit MiniDumpWriteDump \ r \ nReferer : % s \ r \ n \ \ Google \ \ Chrome \ \ User Data \ \ Default \ \ Cachevar % s = new ActiveXObject ( "WScript.Shell" ) ; % s . Run ( "%s" ) ; IntelPowerAgent32 % OS % _ % NUMBER_OF_PROCESSORS % % s \ cmd . exe ComSpecConsoleWindowClass . exe kernel32 . dll ntdll . dll ZwQuerySystemInformation ZwAllocateVirtualMemory PsLookupProcessByProcessId PsReferencePrimaryTokenClassWindow open "%s" - q % windir % \ \ system32 \ \ sdbinst . exe / c "start " " " % s " -d" % windir % \ \ system32 \ \ sndvol . exe "%s" - u / c "%s\\SysWOW64\\SysSndVol.exe /c " start "" "%s" - d " " % temp % \ \ % u % u . tmp Wow64DisableWow64FsRedirection Wow64RevertWow64FsRedirection runas . exe % systemroot % \ \ system32 \ \ svchost . exe % systemroot % \ \ system32 \ \ wscript . exe snxhk . dll sbiedll . dll / c start "" "%s" " " cmd . exe runas -- crypt - test : 3 It work ' s ! -- vm - test

Full text download please click: Shifu Banking Trojan Technical Analysis and Protection Solution

About NSFOCUS

NSFOCUS IB is a wholly owned subsidiary of NSFOCUS, an enterprise application and network security provider, with operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Japan. NSFOCUS IB has a proven track record of combatting the increasingly complex cyber threat landscape through the construction and implementation of multi-layered defense systems. The company’s Intelligent Hybrid Security strategy utilizes both cloud and on-premises security platforms, built on a foundation of real-time global threat intelligence, to provide unified, multi-layer protection from advanced cyber threats.

For more information about NSFOCUS, please visit:

http://www.nsfocusglobal.com.

NSFOCUS, NSFOCUS IB, and NSFOCUS, INC. are trademarks or registered trademarks of NSFOCUS, Inc. All other names and trademarks are property of their respective firms.





