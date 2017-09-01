【漏洞分析】当git遇上ssh——CVE-2017-1000117漏洞浅析

Git是一个开源的分布式版本控制系统，主要用于项目管理。

而SSH是一种应用层的安全通信协议，最常用的就是为通信双方在在不安全网络上提供安全的远程登录。

当他们二者相遇会发生什么有趣的事呢？这里以CVE-2017-1000117漏洞为例，简要剖析该漏洞的成因及防护方法。

漏洞相关信息：

版本控制软件爆出远程命令执行漏洞 涉及Git、SVN、Mercurial、CVS版本控制

简述：几个流行的版本控制系统受到可能严重的远程命令执行漏洞的影响。受影响产品的开发人员本周发布了更新补丁来修补安全漏洞。该缺陷影响版本控制软件, 如 Git (CVE-2017-1000117)、Apache Subversion (CVE-2017-9800)、Mercurial (CVE-2017-1000116) 和 CVS。由于CVS 系统上次更新已经是9年前的事情了, 因此没有为它分配 CVE 标识符。

ssh客户端登录时，有一个ProxyCommand选项，该选项的指定链接服务器时执行的命令。

ProxyCommand

Specifies the command to use to connect to the server. The

command string extends to the end of the line, and is executed

with the user’s shell. In the command string, any occurrence

of ‘%h’ will be substituted by the host name to connect,‘%p’

by the port, and ‘%r’ by the remote user name.